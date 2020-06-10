Golf
Yegen
Ladies flags: 10. Jenn Hewett, 11. Julie Hilliard, 12. Robin Schultz, 13. Alice Lauren, 14. Karen Harlen, 15. Michele Geer, 16. Amy Adams, 17. Donna Hammel, 18. Mary Harris
Wed. Seniors
ProAm- 1 Gross/2 Nets: Kenny Wilbert, Russ Riesinger, Chuck Willkom. Sam Young 189; Jim Ashcraft, Earl May, Steve Schieno, Michael Jennings 190 Card Playoff; Bob Turnquist, Wes Stahl, Bob Fannon, Frank Wittenberg 190; Dennis Osborne, Bill Twilling, Jim St. John, LeRoy Knote 193; Charlie Peaton, Jack Gauer, Gary Salimeno, Roy Schmidt 194.
Par 3
Ladies league, low putts
Flight 1: Irene Kawane 31, Corrine Grimm 33, Nancy Schieno 34, Penny Sipes 34, Elvira Wilcox 34.
Flight 2: Joyce Pulley 31, Vicki Bell 32, Barb Whittle 36, Karen Smith 37, Gina Zielstra 37.
Flight 3: Joyce Amos 34, Susan Johnson 37, Barb Herda 37, Donna Newell 37, Carolyn Collis 37.
Flight 4: Alice Nickoloff 36, Norma Karls 37, Jane Connelly 39, Dolly Morrison 43, Marlene Wagner 43, Margaret Solheim 43.
Hilands
Wednesday Seniors
Vegas: 1st. Jerry Wolf/Dave Rye/Jerry Hanson/Larry Larson 59, 2nd. Mike Hansen/Jim Anderson/Ken Lind/Meredith Reiter 63.
Lake Hills
Seniors
Waltz Time: John Glen, Rod Kessler, Jake Ketterling, Del Hayter 61, Dan Carroll, Jim Brown, Tony Nave, Howard Sumner 63, John Cannon, Mike Joyce, Jim Keeling, Pat Petrino 64, Ken Acton, Ron Burke, Marv Jochems, Paul Mock 65.
Flags: 10 Jim Reno, 11 Mark Hansen, 12 Ron Burke, 18 Glenn Hageman.
Pryor Creek
Senior Men's League
Waltz time: Derek Taylor, Randy Bodley, Joel Leite, Jim Rex 130; Sonny Westerman, David Scott, Denny McGinnis, Chuck Jensen 132; Gary Weiss, Bruce Rukstad, John Scott, Micheal Cary 132; Mike Songer, Jim Torske, Dick Jonasen, Ken Rauch, Kenny Southworth 133; Cliff Pickens, Gerry Bittner, Dick Montague, Scott Armstrong 134.
Laurel
Wednesday Seniors: Bill Tiefenthaler-Bill Bernhard-Dick McQueen-Mike Reiter 209, Pat O'Connor-Don Hackmann-Rick Ketterling-Rod Halverson 213.
Yellowstone
Seniors Day
2 Ball Polish: Kenneth Sandvik/Gary Simonich/Wayne Hirsch/Jay Atwell -15.
Yellowstone Chapter PGA Pro Am
Professional results: James Stanofski 75, John Hamry 77, Andrew Cortez 79, Eddie Kavran 79.
Team results: Andrew Cortez-Val Griffith-Amber Griffith-Ashley Cortez 136, Michael Manning-Jennie Typanski-Sue Irion-Robin Manning 138, Chad Dillon-Jalene Conlon-Susie Kemmis-Traci Hirsch 138, John Nielsen-Tiffani Coleman-Alexis Hightower-Katie Michunovich 139, Kury Reynolds-Jo Lewis-Laurie Lee-Kami Scott 140.
Amateur Sweeps
Flight 1: Gross: Alexis Hightower 84, Susan Haskins 84, Katy Peterson 87. Net: Tiffani Coleman 72, Sue Peterson 74, Karen Holcombe 77.
Flight 2: Gross: Val Griffith 87, Marcy Friedly 93, Sue Irion 94. Net: Kami Scott 72, Laura Turner 75, Barb Thomas 76.
Flight 3: Gross: Susie Kemmis 103, Traci Hirsch 105, Therese Dickey 107. Net: Jennie Typanski 76, Amy Anderson 76, Linda Clawson 79.
Camps
Montana State athletics cancels all 2020 summer camps
BOZEMAN — The Montana State athletic department has officially canceled all summer camps for 2020, athletic director Leon Costello announced Monday.
The across-the-board cancellations come in response to continuing health concerns during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and in part due to the NCAA moratorium on visits of recruiting prospects to campuses.
“The health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff as well as those who visit our campus and our facilities remains our highest priority,” Costello said in a statement released by MSU.
“With that in mind, it’s in the best interest of everyone involved that we cancel this year’s summer camps, however, we look forward to resuming our normal summer activities in the future.”
