Basketball

City League

Men: TeePee Mike's Quick Lube 104, Saunders 68.

Bowling

Fat Cat Lanes

Rock Creek: Cindy Johnson 186, Veronica Christian 474.

Guys and Gals: Donna Mitchell 187-508; Mitch Werner 269-684.

American: Tyson Kanvit 230, John Lafko 666.

Pintoppers: Kimber Crookston 198, Shannon Curry 523.

Thursday Mixers: Terry Visser 197-540; Bryan Stewart 258, Wayne Cransberry 622.

National: Derek McGillen 257, Tyson Kanvit 689.

Fat Cat Seniors: Donna Mitchell 194-530; Ed Steffans 227-588.

Holy Rollers: Gail Steinmetz 194-532; Skylar Oak 220-524.

Youth 11-under: Adelynn Crookston 112, Ashley Brown 273; Ryker Crookston 139-354.

Youth 12-over: Sawyer Oak 199-543; Maverick Hoppman 165-430.

