Basketball
City League
Men: TeePee Mike's Quick Lube 104, Saunders 68.
Bowling
Fat Cat Lanes
Rock Creek: Cindy Johnson 186, Veronica Christian 474.
Guys and Gals: Donna Mitchell 187-508; Mitch Werner 269-684.
American: Tyson Kanvit 230, John Lafko 666.
Pintoppers: Kimber Crookston 198, Shannon Curry 523.
Thursday Mixers: Terry Visser 197-540; Bryan Stewart 258, Wayne Cransberry 622.
National: Derek McGillen 257, Tyson Kanvit 689.
Fat Cat Seniors: Donna Mitchell 194-530; Ed Steffans 227-588.
Holy Rollers: Gail Steinmetz 194-532; Skylar Oak 220-524.
Youth 11-under: Adelynn Crookston 112, Ashley Brown 273; Ryker Crookston 139-354.
Youth 12-over: Sawyer Oak 199-543; Maverick Hoppman 165-430.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.