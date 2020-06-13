Rugby

Summer Rugby Camp

A Summer Rugby Camp is scheduled for June 16-Aug. 13 at Rose Park, south of the pool.

Eight weeks of instruction and games are planned. 

The cost is $75 per athlete.

The camp for those ages 11 and above will start June 16 and be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The camp for those 10 years old and younger starts June 17 and will run on Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The fee includes short and long-sleeve performance shirts, shorts and a club backpack.

For information, call Adam Kuchin at 406-318-9770 or Cyrena Canfield at 406-261-4480.

Golf

Holes-In-One

Kevin Morrow aced the 168-yard, No. 17 hole at Par 3 on Saturday. Witnesses: Rose Schneider and Ben Selby.

Blake Loran had a hole-in-one on hole No. 4, a 173-yard layout, at Lake Hills on Friday using a 9-iron. Witness: Keith Loran. 

