Golf

Yegen

Monday Seniors Gross/Net

Front 9 Flight A: Gross , Mike Holtz 34 (card playoff). Net, Russ Brown 35 (cp), Wayne Evenson 35 (cp), Joe Bridges 35

Flight B: Gross, Wes Stahl 37 (cp). Net, Gary Good 31, Quentin Gilham 33, Archie Caraveau 36

Flight C: Gross, Tom McBride 43 (cp). Net , Bill Johnson 34, Dennis McKnire 36, Bill Corcoran 37

Flight D: Gross, Brian Reay 41 (co). Net, Jim Rostron 29 (cp), Jim Wagner 29, Vern Petermann 31

Back 9 Flight A: Gross, Brian Gouldsberry 38 (cp). Net,  Kem Johnson 34, Ray Shrader 35, Clark Swan 36 (cp)

Flight B: Gross –John Johnson 42, Net – Wade Freiboth 34, Lew Gundlach 35, Ron Bailey 36 CP

Flight C: Gross, Ron Syens 40. Net, Greg Szuders 32, Don Hunt 35, Eugene Tuka 36 (cp)

Flight D: Gross, Dennis Scherer 46 (cp). Net, Harry Beauman 32, Bill Turnquist 34, Dave Bofto 35

Tags

Load comments