Bowling
300 Game
Jasyn Fox rolled a 300 game and a 781 series at Fireside Lanes in the Sportsman league Friday.
Fox rolled games of 256, 300 and 225.
He carries a 212 average.
Basketball
City League
Men's Recreation C2/C3
White Knife 65, Zentner 63
Men's Recreation B
IDK 56, Kobe Wan Kenobi 45
