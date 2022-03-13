Bowling

300 Game

Jasyn Fox rolled a 300 game and a 781 series at Fireside Lanes in the Sportsman league Friday.

Fox rolled games of 256, 300 and 225. 

He carries a 212 average.

Basketball

City League

Men's Recreation C2/C3

White Knife 65, Zentner 63

Men's Recreation B

IDK 56, Kobe Wan Kenobi 45

Tags

Load comments