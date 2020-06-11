Golf
A Waiting Child Golf Classic
The 19th Annual A Waiting Child Golf Classic benefiting the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and its signature program, Wendy’s Wonderful Kids, will be held Monday, Aug. 10 at the Yellowstone Country Club. All CDC and Yellowstone County Health Department guidelines will be followed to keep participants safe.
Registration opens at 11 a.m. followed by a 1 p.m. shotgun start. This is a best ball tournament with both a lower and upper handicap division. Teams will consist of four players. Entry fee is $250 per player or $1,000 per team, which includes lunch, green fees, range balls, cart, player gift bag, sleeve of balls, team photo, one mulligan per golfer and on course refreshments. The entry deadline is Monday, July 6 .
There will be prize payouts for the top three teams in both the lower and upper handicap divisions, with the first-place teams each winning $1,600. The top low gross and net individuals in the lower division and the top two low net individuals in the upper division will also receive a prize payout. Par 3 holes will feature a hole-in-one prize and flag prizes will be awarded on every hole. In total, over $8,000 in prizes will be awarded.
Funds raised from this tournament benefit children in Montana foster care who are waiting to find their loving, forever families.
For information, contact Wendy's director of marketing Jonna Jones at 406-252-5125 or jjones@wentanallc.com.
Par 3
Seniors
Flight 1
Low Gross: Tom Fox 61.
Low Putts: Max Erickson 29, Tom Fox 30, Jack Butorac 31.
Flight 2
Low Gross: Tim Strong 64.
Low Putts: Tim Strong 31, Kim Flohr 33, Randy Barthelmess 34.
Flight 3
Low Gross: Ray Schrader 71.
Low Putts: Perry Scheiecker 29, Mark Astle 31, Jim Besel 33, Fred Faber 33.
Flight 4
Low Gross: Ralph Snodgrass 71.
Low Putts: Ralph Snodgrass 31, Ron Carstens 32, Andy Zahn 32.
Flight 5
Low Gross: Dick Hilgendorf 75.
Low Putts: Ed Steffans 31, Dick Hilgendorf 32, Roy Schmidt 34.
Flight 6
Low Gross: Scott McMillin 76.
Low Putts: Scott McMillin 37, Jim Haw 37, Neal Nash 37.
Yellowstone Senior Cup
Best Ball Match Play
Thursday at Lake Hills
Bill Laurent/Dave Williams, Lake Hills, def. Ned Johnerson/Jim Moody, Pryor Creek, 1 up; Rod Kessler/Rich Lorenz, Lake Hills, def. Dave Armstrong/Jerry Rivinius, Eaglerock, 6&5: Glenn Hageman/Rob McDonald, Lake Hills, def. Dennis Newell/Sonny Westerman, Pryor Creek, 2&1; Bill Benjamin/Jim Keeling, Lake Hills, def. Greg Charnesky/Doug Green, Eaglerock, 7&6; Bob Holloway/Jack Wahl, Lake Hills, def. Paul Mock/Howard Summner, Lake Hills, 5&4; Dick Montgue/Bob Riehl, Pryor Creek, def. John Cannon/Mike Sullivan, Lake Hills, 1 up; Bob Nisbet/Milt Strong, Lake Hills, def. Kirt Christensen/Clark Swan, Pryor Creek, 1 up; Terry Lane/Lane Snyder, Eaglerock, def. Mark Hansen/Ron Pearson, Lake Hills, 5&4.
Junior Golf Tee Times
Eaglerock
June 15
Front nine
Boys 14
7 a.m.: Garrett Ellis, Landon Olson, David Ramshaw.
7:08: Tray Hart, Mike Courts, Keaton Miller
Girls 15-17
7:16: Cierra Sundheim, Haylee Adams, Kenzie Walsh, Barbara McGregor
7:24: Hannah Adams, Kadence Fisher, Bryn Turnquist, Isabella Johnson
Boys 15
7:32: Carson Bruyere, Ridge Wohler, Wesley Tschacher, McClain Leffler
7:40: Boomer Taylen, Eli Weisenberger, Bridger Davidson, Jack Tracy
Girls 11-12
7:48: Anna Taylor, Tatum Bush, Jordan Nielsen, Bailey Bruce
Boys 11
7:56: Colin Jensen, Wyatt Johannes
8:04: Avery Hunter, Matteo Harris, Ty Telford
Girls 13-14
8:12: Alison Shenk, Alyssa Robertus, Alex Miller
8:20: Jacey Spitzer, Lauren Mayala, Rebecca Washington, Avery Fawcett
Back Nine
Boys 16-17
7 a.m.: Trey Ewalt, Landen Gradwohl, Cody Johannes
7:08: Resse Jensen, Conor Walsh, Joseph Driscoll
7:16: Mitchell Fogelson, Riley Gause, Casey Wilson, Reece Mayala
Boys 13
7:24: Owen Telford, Logan Connolly, Payton O’Neil, Jackson Stiles
7:32: Josh Sears, Samuel Tschacher, Eli Senberg, William Conat
Boys 12
7:40: Palmer Coleman, Riley Meyer, Isaac Mosser
7:48: Brek Strobel, Tucker Davis, Jackson Eckley, Matthew Ramshaw
7:56: Brock Johnston, Griffin Zimmer, Karson Gibbs, Royce Taylor
8:04: Caleb Fornshell, Colton Bush, Griffin Weisenberger, Cole Lozier
Boys 8-9
8:12: Rory Ryan, Ethan McPherson, Silas Wyckoff
Boys 10
8:22: Cord Logan, Jack Nielsen, Jonas Johnson, Tighe, Stiles
Girls 8-10
8:32: Paige Loberg, Rayvin Stensrud
8:42: Clare Jensen, Arabella Harris, Asa Edwards
