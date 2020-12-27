Bowling

700 Series

Sunset: Jasyn Fox, 218-278-206-702, Metro league, 211 avg.

New league forming

The Mooyah Hamburgers Scratch Bowling Trio League is starting Monday, Jan. 11 at 6:15 p.m. There will be $3,000 added money from Mooyah. The format is three-person teams, men or women, with a 610 maximum combined team total average for three players.

For information, call Sunset at 656-6211.

