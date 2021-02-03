MSU Billings track/cross country camp

Registration is open for the Montana State Billings cross country/track and field winter camps. Sessions for throwers and distance runners are Feb. 27, and sessions for sprinters, jumpers, and hurdlers are Feb. 28. All sessions will take place in the lower gymnasium on the MSUB campus from 8 a.m. to noon.

The camp is open to all high-school aged students (grades 9-12). Registration fee is $30 if paid before Feb. 20. The fee increases to $40 if purchased on Feb. 20 or later.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the camp is limited to 25 participants per event group. Attendees should dress appropriately and wear running shoes; no spikes are allowed in the lower gym. Distance runners should bring clothing for training both indoors and outdoors.

For information, contact Jonathan Woehl at jonathan.woehl@msubillings.edu or at 406-657-2349.

Tags

Load comments