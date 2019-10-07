Golf

Hole-in-one

Armed with a 5-iron, Ted Lewis aced the 183-yard, No. 13 hole at Laurel Golf Club. Witnesses: Karl Matson and Harvey Langager.

Yellowstone

Cellular Plus Legion Baseball Shamble

Top teams: 1, AMP (Craig Dalton, Dayne Dyer, Taylor Kaspernick, Greg Reid) 123; 2, Practical Taxes (Kevin King, Jack King, Jim Bob Coleman, Shane Heigis) 124; 3, Credit Service Company (Grant Agnew, Jim Berry, Bart Erickson, Jason Federico) 125.

Bowling

Double Nickel Scratch Bowling Association

The Double Nickel will holding its second tournament of the year on Sunday, Oct. 13 at Fireside Lanes in Billings. The shift time is 9 a.m. This tournament is open to all men and women over the age of 55. To register, contact Dale Matthaes at 406-652-3104 or dalematthaes@gmail.com.

Fireside Lanes

Fireside Weekenders: Margaret Bauers 213-540; Brent Ostermiller 247-635

Fireside Embers: Sydney Harris 191, Sherrie DeLeon 462; Jacob Haan 265-635

Sunday Nite Mixed: Shelly Hensley 186-516; Nathan Woodard 217, Stan Smith 580

Fireside Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 190-500; Ace Barcus 224-583

Drifter: Garrett Heywood 246-668

Sojourners: Kristi Siroky 211-522

Heights Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 169-474; Gary Smith 245, Tom Shea 643

Tuesday Nite Mixed: Leona Gipe 204-552; Dillon Marshall 245, Randy Holm 245-636

Jubilee Seniors: Monty Mallette 176, Carolyn Cook 176-486; Dennis Mitchell 249-561

Pioneer: Derek Humphrey 269, Josh Link 728

Plaza: Barb Thomas 210, Pat Pitt 509

Fireflies: Clarinda Kremer 212, Brandy Bessmer 546

Fireball: Howard Hoff 257, Scott Gasser 664

T.G.I.F.: Vera Hinckley 167, Anya Hanks 439; Kyle Wyckoff 245-697

Fireside Youth Leagues

Razzle Dazzle: Girls 12 & Up – Hope Bunk 216-604; Boys 12 & Up – Gabe Morgan 246, Zach Wiseman 491; Girls 11 & Under – Maliyah Walks 189, Kylie Bertrand 364; Boys 11 & Under – Evan Van Luchene 136, Brek Strobel 520

Sunset Bowl

Goodfellowship: Mary Baasch 182-472; Jerry Heimburger 255-677

Moonlighters: Judy Miller 214, Jaimie Kunn 561; Jimmy Hicks 238, Nick Miller 623

Tuesday Night Terror: Sunee Landry 215-596; Joel Borg 279, Ken Taft 666

Tuesday Night: Marilyn Moore 192-506; Travis Ernster 244, Ron Engelhardt 630

Derby: Margaret Bauers 211-572

Wednesday Night Metro: Jake Marsich 279, Daryl Recanati 279-772

Thursday Night Mixed: Donna Degner 187, Georgette Hauber 498; Mike Scheppele 256-659

Federal: Janet Jaynes 183, Chris Dobitz 495; Bob Loucks 238, Troy Johannessen 619

Consolidated: James Messmer 245-619

Mystic: Mary Ann Kale 204-540; Ken Taft 245-650

Sunset Youth Leagues

Sundusters: Girls 11 & Under – Serenity Ingold 116-160; Boys 11 & Under – Tiburon Guscott 107, Ezra Enslow 191

Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up – Melanie Fink 165-383; Boys 12 & Up – Jacob Rorvik 199, Kyle Jaynes 520

Town and Country Lanes

Wednesday Night League: Kaylie Cook 188-512; Dom Picchioni 255-693

Late Starters: Bobbi Barcus 215-551; Tom Shea 269, Mike Brophy 712

Fat Cat Lanes

Rockcreek: Debbie Hull 201, Cindy Johnson 501

Guys & Gals: Heather Gonzalez 190-473; Jeff Leistkin 214-585

American: Shad Waddell 235, Craig Hohn 615

Pintoppers: Kimber Crookston 213-513

Thursday Mixers: Shelle Barker 199-537; Kevin Lautz 246-676

National: Marcus Miller 267, Tyson Kanuit 691

Fat Cat Seniors: Judy Burke 185, Donna Mitchell 510; Mitch Werner 213-554

Holly Rollers: Cameron Schwartz 246, Bret Flynn 640; Gail Steinmetz 193-525

Youth 11-under: Harlo Wrzesinski 132-363; Matthew Emineth 122, Michael Hughes 263

Youth 12-over: Sawyer Oak 181-452; Kellen Wrzesinski 167-433

