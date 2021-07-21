Golf

Hilands

Jerhoff Memorial: Mike Whittmeyer/Kevin Wooodin 65; Jim Buller/Tom Buller 66; Dale Hudiburgh/Doug Benge 66. Low gross: Jim Buller 75, Kevin Woodin 80. Low net: Mike Whittmeyer 70, John Tripp 71.

Yellowstone

Seniors Day, 2 Best Ball: Dave Stenstrud, Kevin Brewer, Jim Nielsen, Wayne Hirsch 121.

Ladies Day, Low Putts: Flight I, Jennie Typanski 33; Robin Manning 35. Flight II, Pier Brewer 33, Patty McLean 34. Flight III, Karen Hayes 36; Norma Moore 34. Nine holes, Sylvia McCalls 16. Flags: Twyla Best, Mona Clark, Patty McLean, Jennie Typanski, Linda Clawson.

Yegen

Wednesday Seniors

AC: Jack Gauer/Bob Fannon 58; David Reda/Bob Schuler 59; Chuck Harvey/Dave Pope 60; Phil Hageman/John Beaudry 60; Todd Rowen/Lyle Gabrian 61.

BD: Mark Lemm/Eugene Tuka 57; Joe Ginalias/Bob Peterson 57; Pete Conway/Dennis Scherer 57; Russ Riesinger/Bob Eggebrecht 57; Rico Brennan/Verne Petermann 58.

Flags: Harvey Tripple, Bill Turnquist, Chuck Harvey, Jim St. John, Pete Conway.

Pryor Creek

League results

Flight 1, gross: Ned Johnerson 75, Michael Songer 77, Derek Taylor 79, John Felicioni 81.

Flight 2, gross: Dave Malek 80, Max Erickson 80, Sonny Westerman 83, Dan Vogt 84.

Flight 3, gross: Gary Schuetzle 82, Dennis Newell 85, Tom Romine 87, Denny McGinnis 88.

Flight 4, gross: Dave Davidson 88, Joel Leite 90, Al Pehler 94, Dick Montague 94.

Flight 5, gross: Gary Mjolsness 97, Harvey Susott 97, Pat Sherman 98, Jim Rex 101.

Flight 1, net: Kirt Christensen 67, Russ McClellan 70, Bob Oostermeyer 72, Ray Koschel 74.

Flight 2, net: Rick Morrison 68, Bob Riehl 69, Cliff Frank 71, Doug Johnson 71.

Flight 3, net: Wayne Bauer 69, Michael Cary 72, Scott Alexander 73, Bruce Rost 73.

Flight 4, net: Dick Dye 71, Jim Herold 73, Dick Jonasen 75, Randy Perry 76.

Flight 5, net: Dick Walker 68, Kenny Southworth 70, Jim Peters 74, Larry Iacopini 77.

Pioneer Golf Scramble

The 2021 Pioneer Golf Scramble is set for Aug. 28 at Miles City Town & Country Club. Tee off is set for 9 a.m. Contact Miles Community College Athletic Director Jerry Olson at 406-351-9761 or MC Town & Country Club at 406-234-1500 to register. $100 per player for four-person teams.

Tags

