20th Annual Fairfield Basketball Club Boys Jamboree

The 20th annual Fairfield Basketball Club Boys Jamboree is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5.

Sixth-grade teams and eighth-grade teams play from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and fifth-grade and seventh-grade teams play from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Each team is guaranteed three games in a six-hour period and then they can go home.

Cost is $190.00 and it is first come, first serve.

Text 406-590-2677 for information or send a check to: Fairfield Basketball Club, 13 7th Street N., Fairfield, MT, 59436.

