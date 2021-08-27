Golf

Yellowstone 

Ladies Day

Field Shot

Flight 1: 1, Linda Clawson 34.

Flight 2: 1, Ginger Nelson  35.

Flags: No. 5 Karen Hayes; No. 7 Mona Clark; No. 9 Karen Hayes; No. 10 Ginger Nelson; No. 16 Twyla Best.

Tuesday Night League

Couples Scotch Ball

Results: 1, John & Jeannine Nielsen 33; 2, John & Jeannine Nielsen 3; 3 (tie) Curt & Julie Finnicum 37; 3 (tie) Mike & Lexi Rice 37; 3 (tie) Mike & Lexi Rice 3377; 3 (tie) Jeff & Tavell Peete 37; 3 (tie) Tim & Jodi Dodge 37.

Laurel

Billings Clinic Open 

Gross: 1, Scott Hatler, Jim Sullivan, Jim Bob Coleman, Justin Moser 121. Net: 1, Jake Martin, Everett Martin, Mike Enderson, Randy Konzen 104. Net: 2,  Phil Nelson, Clyde Carton, Parker Swenson, Levi Swenson 109; Net: 3, Ryan Hart, Zach Ribison, Eric Wood, Troy Cane 110.

Powderhorn

Billings Clinic Classic

Results: Gross: 1, Merrill Lynch - Josh Hedge, Seth Hedge, John Hedge, CB Wagner. Net: 1, The Yellowstone Group at Morgan Stanley - Spencer Larsen, Brian Bentley, Jesse Gray Sam Suzor; 2, Underriner Motors - Blake Underriner, Bill Underriner, Kathie Dugger, Scott Ostrum; 3, Cushing Terrell - Greg Matthews, Andy Balsam, Robert Balsam, Jess McAllister.

                                     

 

