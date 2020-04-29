Golf
Yellowstone County Junior Golf
Entry forms for the Yellowstone County Junior Golf season will be available on the internet at 7 a.m. on Friday, May 1. The deadline for submitting entries is May 31. After that date, entries will be added if there is room in the golfer's age group tee times.
This season, the Big Sky State Games golf for ages 8 to 15 will be held in conjunction with the July 13 tournament at Lake Hills. Information on entering both will be available at the website below.
This season’s schedule is also available at www.yellowstonecountyjuniorgolf.com. All entries need to have a postmark and should be received no later than May 31.
The program is open to all boys and girls ages 8-17. Golfers 8-10 play five holes with adult markers and those 11 and above play nine. Tourneys take place at the nine golf courses in Yellowstone County.
Hilands entries are limited to 90 golfers and the tourney will close to further entries when that number is reached. All other tourneys are open to all golfers wishing to participate.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions changes have been made to be in compliance with the current rules. Please check the website and your confirmation letter for the current rules that are in place.,
For information, call YCJG director Jackie Christiansen at 671-5497.
Big Sky State Games
National Anthem Contest Extended
The Big Sky State Games is holding its 11th Annual National Anthem Contest. The contest will determine who will perform the National Anthem at the State Games Opening Ceremonies on Friday, July 17 in Billings. The contest is open to Montana residents of all ages.
To enter, all contestants are required to send an email to nationalanthem@bigskygames.org that contains the performers' name, address, age, phone number, email address, T-shirt size and link to their performance on YouTube.
The top 5 videos/entrants will be determined by a panel of judges in the community, after which the public will vote for their favorite performance.
Video submissions will be extended until May 15. The winner must commit to performing at BSSG Opening Ceremonies on July 17, 2020. For information, go to www.bigskygames.org.
