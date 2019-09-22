Golf

Hilands

Men's finale, scramble: Ryan Venable/Todd Dundas/Rusty Gackle/Ken Lind 62, Kevin Sullivan/Dave Rye/Scott Aspenlieder/Greg Wood 64, Scott Twito/Troy Bruce/Eric Simonsen/Chet Birkkeland 65, Randy Pates/Jim Walker/Mike Whittmeyer/Larry Larson 65.

Ladies Tournament of Champions

at Yegen

Overall: Alexis Hightower 70, Heather Biggerstaff 77.

Net: Michele Geer 60, Shirley Ebert 62.

Marynell Heringer team trophy: Yellowstone Country Club (Alexis Hightower 70 and Elizabeth Halverson 79) 149.

Flags: 3 Sue Matson. 11 Mary Spalding. 15 Shirley Ebert. 18 Elizabeth Halverson.

