Golf
Hilands
Men's finale, scramble: Ryan Venable/Todd Dundas/Rusty Gackle/Ken Lind 62, Kevin Sullivan/Dave Rye/Scott Aspenlieder/Greg Wood 64, Scott Twito/Troy Bruce/Eric Simonsen/Chet Birkkeland 65, Randy Pates/Jim Walker/Mike Whittmeyer/Larry Larson 65.
Ladies Tournament of Champions
at Yegen
Overall: Alexis Hightower 70, Heather Biggerstaff 77.
Net: Michele Geer 60, Shirley Ebert 62.
Marynell Heringer team trophy: Yellowstone Country Club (Alexis Hightower 70 and Elizabeth Halverson 79) 149.
Flags: 3 Sue Matson. 11 Mary Spalding. 15 Shirley Ebert. 18 Elizabeth Halverson.
