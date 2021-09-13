Bowling

Fireside Lanes

Fireside Embers: Sydney Harris 180, Julie Surrell-Stops 496; Kasey Corneliusen 239, Bob Vogt 672

Sunday Nite Mixed: Cindy Nickel 215, Kathy Woodard 474; Jake Marsich 265, Nathan Woodard 663

Early Risers: Mary Lynn Purcell 130-360; Mike Pickett 237-580

Pioneer: Dave Winslow 279-683

Fireflies: Jolene Borg 190, Brandy Bessmer 190-504

Fireball: Dan Dolan 290, Brad Muri 711

T.G.I.F.: Nichole Bishop 172-479; Mark Hayashi 223-600

Sunset Bowl

Moonlighters: Sue Erickson 154, Patti Parsons 406; Ryan Rodgers 243-589

Tuesday Night Terror: Marilyn Moore 185-492; Kerry Loran 266, Keith Loran 636

Tuesday Night: Marilyn Moore 176-493; Taylor Trollope 212, Brandon Duffy 571

Derby: Val Miller 193-503

Wednesday Night Metro: John Lafko 258-651

Thursday Nite Mixed: Jane Crowder 199-555; Mike Scheppele 223, Dusty Eiden 593

Golf

Laurel

Yellowstone Art Museum

Results: 1st Gross, 59 John Daubert/Luke Martinson/Skyler Scheetz/Charlie Olinger. 1st Net 50, Joe Lipskis/Greg Judson/Mark Dawson/Kevin Kraft. 2nd Net, 51 Shawn Langeliers/Dustin Strandell/Tyler Wiltgen/Trent Verg. 3rd Net, 52 Garrett Wagner/Nate Royer/Ray Hittmeier/Zach Robbins.

Hilands

Yellowstone Chapter PGA Pro-Am

Top pros: Eddie Kavran 73, Glenn Godfrey73, Scott Pekovich 74, Tom Anderson 74.

Pro-Am teams: Eddie Kavran/Mike Whittmeyer/Ryan venable/Mark Hunt/Kevin Sullivan 201; Cody Swarthout/Jake Barnhart/Nolan LaGaly/Mike Lynn/Darin Muri 202; Chad Dillon/Sean Ryan/Justin Moser/JimBob Coleman/Shane Heigis 203; Tyler Armstrong/Steve Nitz/Gerry Fagan/Ken Steinmetz/Jeff Gruizenga 203.

Amateur sweeps

Flight 1: Gross, JimBob Coleman 69, Tyler Reynolds 73, Cody Swarthout 74. Net, Bart Erickson 67, Justin Moser 73, Gary Carlson 73.

Flight 2: Gross, Jeff Gruizenga 77, Bill Chupp 78, Ryan Venable 81. Net, Jesse Noel 67, Pat White 70, Gerry Fagan 71.

Flight 3: Gross, Jim Walker 80, Kelly Strobel 85, Rusty Gackle 86. Net, Kevin Sullivan 68, Mark Hunt 72, Jim Heath 73, James Murphy 73.

Flight 4: Gross, Jake Barnhart 92, Darin Muri 92. Net, Bob Ulrich 69, Steve Nitz 73.

 

