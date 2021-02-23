Big Sky State Games

Curling and flag football

The 36th Annual Big Sky State Games added 8-Man Flag Football (new) and Curling to the 2021 spring event schedule that already included Ice Hockey 3-on-3. The new 8-Man Flag Football adult tournament is slated for April 24-25 at Stewart Park in Billings. The early bird entry fee is $235. Curling takes place April 30-May 2 at Centennial Ice Arena in Billings. The early bird entry fee is $300. 

The male/co-ed Ice Hockey 3-on-3 tournament is March 19-21 at the Richland Ranger Arena in Sidney. An all-girls division will be at the Centennial Ice Arena April 16-18 in Billings. Both locations include divisions for mites, peewee, squirt, bantam and high school. The early bird entry fee is $375. 

Registration is available online at www.bigskygames.org. Residents of bordering states (Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota and Idaho) are invited to participate. COVID-19 guidelines will be in place at all events.

 Finals in most sports of the Big Sky Games are July 16-18 in Billings. Online registration to register for all other sports of the Big Sky State Games will be available May 1. For information, call 406-254-7426 or visit the website at www.bigskygames.org.

