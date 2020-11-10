Bowling
Town and Country Lanes
T&C Mixers: Pam Brendgord 191-493; John Morris 267-747
Wednesday Night: Kaylie Cook 202-529; Chad Wiberg 300-767
700 Series
Fireside: Blaine Dahle, 255-237-235-727, Monday Mixed, 216 avg.
Fireside: Will Rodenberger, 278-228-205-711, Drifters, 175 avg.
Fireside: Dayton Willoughby, 249-257-279-785, Drifters, 215 avg.
Double Nickel calls off tournaments
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Double Nickel Scratch Bowling Association has decided to cancel the remainder of its tournaments this season. "This was not an easy decision to make," association manger Dale Matthaes said in an email. "We make this with the health and care of our members in careful consideration. We will hopefully resume the tournaments next September."
