Golf

Pryor Creek

Seniors

Scramble: Derek Taylor-Martin Rukstad-Dennis Newell-Al Pehler-Harold Rickman 62, Ned Johnerson-Rory Wilson-Bob Hanson-Jim Lee-Scott Armstrong 63, Jim Moody-Don Meseberg-Scott Alexander-Gary Evans-Wiley Raylor 64, Gordy Krumheyer-Gary Weiss-Keith Carpenter-Michael Cary-Bruce Rost 64, Clay Schwartz-Tom Romine-Larry Icopini-Jim Beckers-Ken Southworth 65, Jerry Olson-Teen Patterson-Blaine Purington-Joe Leite-Jim Knapp 65.

Hilands

Seniors

Scramble: Chet Birkeland-C.W. Lo-Bill Mills 27.7, Rich Hageman-Jim Koessler-Meredith Reiter 30.7, Dan Dernbach-Art Geiger-Dwight Mackay 30.7.

Par 3

Ladies

Flight 1: Judy Huaelen 32, Corrine Grimm 34, Billie Krenzler 34, Irene Kawane 36, Ginny Simpson 36, Penny Sipes 37, Carol Jensen 37.

Flight 2: Jean Becker 37, Cheryl Brown 39, Joyce Norris 40, Cindy Prigge 41, Susan Johnson 41, Donna Newell 41.

Flight 3: Barb Herda 41, Lynn Redman 41, Lori Dolan 42, Marlene Wagner 43, Joanne Dodd 45.

Lake Hills

Seniors

Scramble: John Hamby-Mike Joyce-Jim Kneeling-Jake Ketterling, Larry Brensdal-Bob Fedje-Darryl Helmer-Rick Stabio, Jim Brown-John Cannon-Paul Mock-Cobey Theade.

Flags: Bob Nisbet, JIm Brown, Rick Hadd, Pat Joyce.

Yellowstone

Seniors

Best ball: Frank Richter, Paul Hatzell, Dwayne Roybal.

Yegen

Seniors championship

Flight A: Bob Weeks 72, Dean Wright 76, Richard Stiener 77.

Flight B: John Steele 76, Kenny Wilbert 80, Joe Bridges 81.

Flight C: Jim Sears 80, Don Pett 82, Rico Brennan 84.

Flight D: Craig Adams 75, George Allen 81, Rich Lenhardt 82.

Flight E: Russ Reisenger 81, Earl May 82, Ted Rist 84.

Flight F: David Pope 81, Pete Conway 84, Bill Pederson 85.

Flight G: Chuck Willkom 87, Ray Schrader 91, Ernie Pawliw 91.

Flight H: Gene Tuka 92, Harvey Tripple 92, Wayne Lieschnier 93.

Flight I: Frank Wittenberg 97, Leroy Knote 99, Mike Jennings 100.

