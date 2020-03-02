Armwrestling
IBF World Armwrestling Championships qualifier
Billings' Jim Wright, Lenia Hope, Chelsey Kimell and Tony Hope, along with Three Forks' Derrick Guille qualified for the World Championships in Orlando, Florida, with their performances at the IBF World Armwrestling Championships Qualifier Feb. 29 in Reno, Nevada.
Wright was first in the 209-pounds right-handed masters division. Hope was first in the ladies 171-pound right-handed open class. Kimell was second in the 154-pounds right-handed open class. Guille was second in the 209-pounds right-handed open class. Hope was fifth in the 209-pounds left-handed open class.
The world championships are Sept. 15-22.
Wrestling
Billings Wrestling Club
Missouri River Rumble
Medium Team Champions
Greco-Roman
6U: 36/40, Spencer Pentland 2nd
8U: 43 Pryce Goodell 1st, 62 Robert Tenney 3rd.
10U: 59 Jesse Grossman 1st, 67 Eduardo Arciga 1st.
10U Girls: 70 Rossianna Gookin 1st.
12U: 67 Victoria Tenney 3rd, 70 Christopher Grossman 2nd, 74/78 Danny Green 1st, 82 Brayden Gookin 2nd, Jackson Roby 3rd, Evelyn Arciga 5th.
14U: 92/97 Devin Grossman 1st, 102/106 Devin Grossman 1st.
Freestyle
6U: 40 Spencer Pentland 2nd.
8U: 43/45 Pryce Goodell 3rd, 62 Robert Tenney 3rd.
10U: 59 Jesse Grossman 1st, 63 Asher Kosich 2nd, 67 Eduardo Arciga 2nd, Rossianna Gookin 5th.
10U Girls: 70 Rossianna Gookin 1st.
12U: 67/70 Christopher Grossman 1st, 74/78 Danny Green 1st, 82 Jackson Roby 3rd, Brayden Gookin 4th.
14U: 92/97 Devin Grossman 1st.
Folkstyle
6U: 40 Spencer Pentland 3rd.
8U: 43 Pryce Goodell 2nd, 49 Luke Glennon 2nd, 62 Robert Tenney 3rd.
10U: 59 Jesse Grossman 1st; 63 Jesse Grossman 1st, Adrian Goff 4th; 67 Eduardo Arciga 2nd; 84 Jax Christenson 1st.
10U Girls: 70 Rossianna Gookin 1st.
12U: 67 Victoria Tenney 4th, 70 Christopher Grossman 1st, 74 Danny Green 1st, 82 Jackson Roby 2nd, 92 Angel Najar 2nd.
12U Girls: 65 Victoria Tenney 1st, 80/85 Evelyn Arciga 1st.
14U: 92 Devin Grossman 1st, 97 Devin Grossman 1st, 119 Andrew Najar 1st.
Bowling
Fireside Lanes
Fireside Weekenders: Heather Beckham 195, Mary Purcell 466; Brent Ostermiller 258-716
Fireside Embers: Sherrie DeLeon 191, Karrissa Kohlman 536; Kasey Corneliusen 265-681
Sunday Nite Mixed: Yvonne Glassing 211, Norma Lechner 211-568; Dayton Willoughby 246-714
Early Risers: Amy Lumpkin 179-518; Tate Getchell 230-667
Fireside Seniors: Bernice Phillips 201, Leatha Rush 506; Ace Barcus 236, Heiko Kaas 658
Drifter: Garrett Heywood 253, Dayton Willoughby 681
Sojourners: Darla Dunham 196 game, Marilyn Horan 190 game
Heights Seniors: Vicki Clark 191-463; Steve Hagen 256-682
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Jen Lester 213-578; Terry Mace Jr 255, Tate Getchell 660
Harmonizers: Sandy Persoma 198-509
Jubilee Seniors: Kathy Galbreath 182, Shelene Boehm 482; Bob Skates 197, Bruce Phillips 522
Six Shooters: Amanda Fergerson 224-607
Pioneer: Kyle Wyckoff 279, Mike Freund 783
Plaza: Pat Pitt 180, Sharon Olsen 499
Fireflies: Sue French 222, Brandy Bessmer 549
Fireball: Scott Gasser 267, Paul Schmidt 711
No Butts About It: Cindy Whisenhunt 201 game
55 & Holding: Lynn Whittington 179-485; Bruce Phillips 213-543
Firelighters: Mary Lynn Purcell 196, Sydney Boyce 490; Casey Degner 266-739
T.G.I.F.: Velma Seymour 167-460; Kyle Wyckoff 247-671
Fireside Youth Leagues
Razzle Dazzle: Girls 12 & Up – Hope Bunk 580 series; Boys 12 & Up – Zach Wiseman 212, Chase Maxwell 534; Girls 11 & Under – Maggie Abril 105, Maliyah Walks 389; Boys 11 & Under – Brek Strobel 189, Evan Van Luchene 346
Fireballs: Girls 12 & Up – Tennille Cihak 192-472; Boys 12 & Up – Talen Gosnell 158-408; Girls 11 & Under – Alexis Boyer 70-187; Boys 11 & Under – Kale Shore 149-393
Sunset Bowl
Goodfellowship: Shelene Boehm 194-499; Brandon Albaugh 246, Jerry Heimburger 665
Moonlighters: Jan Deutscher 214, Jaimie Kunn 543; Bryan Steele 289-791
Tuesday Night Terror: Julie Redfern 234-649; Steve Murch 268, Ken Taft 268-695
Tuesday Night: Marilyn Moore 176-502; Trevor Dimon 255-698
Derby: Margaret Bauers 191-526
Wednesday Night Metro: Jasyn Fox 266, Travis Bird 692
Thursday Nite Mixed: Jane Crowder 212-575; Ron Engelhardt 257-676
Federal: Barb Downs 166-464, Chris Dobitz 464 series; Jeremiah Whitnight 265-627
Mystic: Bobbi Barcus 208, Marianne Kale 541; Ace Barcus 247-689
Sunset Youth Leagues
Sundusters: Boys 12 & Up – Conner Parsons 114-215; Girls 11 & Under – Rylie Mapston 105-203; Boys 11 & Under – Aden Gehring 110-217
Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up – Katelynn Debus 163, Melanie Fink 399; Boys 12 & Up – Kyle Jaynes 213-574
Town and Country Lanes
T&C Mixers: Katie Schultz 202, Crystal Friedrich 518; Jon Ottenbacher 225-566
Wednesday Night League: Tammy Whitaker 234-606; Travis Frickle 278-767
Late Starters: Bobbi Barcus 198-547; John Hamby 225, Mike Brophy 621
Town and Country Youth Leagues
Junior Gold: Hope Bunk 192-726 (4), Brek Strobel 220-801 (4)
Saturday Shooters: Girls 12 & Up – Skyler Montgomery 167-504; Boys 12 & Up – Toby Ottenbacher 178-511; Girls 11 & Under – Elli Piccioni 112-320; Boys 11 & Under – RJ Westberg 170, Logan Carr 451
