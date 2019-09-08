Bowling
700 Series
Sunset: Jasyn Fox, 233-234-266-733, Metro league, average establishing night.
Sunset: Danny Barcus, 257-224-222-703, Mystic league, average establishing night.
Eaglerock
Men's Triad Tournament
Flight one: Gross, Matt Martinson/Nick Houska 69, Bradley Dugas/Matt Sloe 73, Todd Rose/Justin Riddle 74; Net, David Jensen/Chad Smith 60.7, Darrin Greenwood/Kenny Peppers 64.4, John McGraw/James Ronquillo 68.7.
Flight two: Gross, Clint Hensel/Bryan Bishop 70, Brandon Fink/Evan Stokken 75, Joel Hawkins/Ben Haagenson 78. Net, Jason Milburn/Tye Schulz 61, Pat Zimmer/Randy Feragen 63, Chad Mangold/Jim Mangold 63.4.
Flags: 1. J.D. Broadbent. 2 Randy Feragen. 3 Randy Feragen. 4 Matt Martinson. 5 Todd Rose. 6 Darrin Greenwood. 7 Matt Sloe. 8 Pat Zimmer. 9 John McGraw. 10 Tye Schulz. 11 Pat Zimmer. 12 John McGraw. 13 Darrin Greenwood. 14 Matt Martinson. 15 David Jensen. 16 David Jensen. 17 James Ronquillo. 18 David Jensen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.