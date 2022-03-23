Bowling
300 Game
Tim Zorn rolled a 300 game and a 728 series at Fireside Lanes in the Pioneer league Wednesday.
Zorn rolled games of 300, 247 and 181. It was his third career 300 game.
He carries a 207 average.
Powerlifting
Chris Carlin Memorial Championships
The Chris Carlin Memorial Powerlifting Championships will be held at the Big Horn Resort in Billings on April 30. The event is a national qualifying powerlifting competition as part of the American Powerlifting Federation and Amateur American Powerlifting Federation
The competition is open to anyone age 14 and up with an entry fee of $100. There will be $3,000 in cash prizes awarded in a number of age and weight categories. Entry forms and meet information is available at www.worldpowerliftingcongress.com. For details, contact Jim Thompson at 406-208-6094 or emailing thompsonfts@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.