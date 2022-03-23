Bowling

300 Game

Tim Zorn rolled a 300 game and a 728 series at Fireside Lanes in the Pioneer league Wednesday.

Zorn rolled games of 300, 247 and 181. It was his third career 300 game.

He carries a 207 average.

Powerlifting

Chris Carlin Memorial Championships

The Chris Carlin Memorial Powerlifting Championships will be held at the Big Horn Resort in Billings on April 30. The event is a national qualifying powerlifting competition as part of the American Powerlifting Federation and Amateur American Powerlifting Federation

The competition is open to anyone age 14 and up with an entry fee of $100. There will be $3,000 in cash prizes awarded in a number of age and weight categories. Entry forms and meet information is available at www.worldpowerliftingcongress.com. For details, contact Jim Thompson at 406-208-6094 or emailing thompsonfts@gmail.com.

