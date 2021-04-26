Golf
Hilands
Yellowstone Chapter PGA Pro-Am
Professional results: Renzi Lee 69, James Stanofski 72, Tom Andderson 76, Andrew Cortez 76, Glenn Godfrey 76.
Pro-Am team results: Tom Moore-Brady Cady-Caleb Trost-Riley Lawrence-Nick Pasquarello 201; James Stanofski-Jay Marschall-Vinnie Iacopini-Wally Anderson-Paul Hatzell 202; Tom Anderson-Gary Dick-George Kelly-Verle Davison-Liam Clancy 202; Garrett Woodin-Mike Whittmeyer-Mark Hunt-Kevin Woodin-Quinn Donovan 205; Bryce Finnman-Scott Aspenlieder-Ryan Venable-Ryan Truscott-Rusty Gackle 205.
Amateur sweeps
Flight 1: Gross, Caleb Trost 67, Garrett Woodin 71, Jake Hedge 72. Net, Cody Swarthout 69, Ryan Truscott 70, Michael Manning 74.
Flight 2: Gross, Kevin Woodin 78, Jim Buller 79, Gerry Fagan 83. Net, Ryan Venable 69, Vic Stark 71, Mark Eekhoff 72.
Flight 3: Gross, John Reed 81, Verle Davison 85, Sheldon Degele 86. Net, Mark Taylor 71, Jeff Cochrane 74, George Kelly 74.
Flight 4: Gross, Randy Holm 90, Darin Muri 91, Sean O'Daniel 95. Net, Bob Ulrich 70, Wally Anderson 73, Paul Hatzell 75.
Laurel
Yellowstone County Senior Interclub
Results: Tom Buller-Max Erickson-Greg Branstetter-Tom Maurer 132; Denny Marek-Gary Ugrin-Bob Riehl-Pat Joyce 133; Rod Kessler-Ron Peterson-Joe Nickisch-Francis Ricci 135 (won playoff); Pat White-Rocky Roberts-Lane Snyder-Wally Sims 135.
Gross: Pat White 76, Gary Elenburg 82.
Net: Tom Buller 69, Marc Lackman 71, Bruce Hamm 73, Joe Nickisch 74 (won playoff).
Yegen
Monday Seniors
2 Net Balls
Front 9: Brian Gouldsbherry-Bill Petersen-Mark Lemm-Sam Deckert 61 (card playoff); John Steele-Rico Brennan-Kem Johnson-Bill Corcoran 61; Ed Butler-Pat Belinak-Jack Payne-Bill Cochran 62; Kenny Wilbert-Bill Johnson-Bob Schuler-John Schafer 64; Jim Sears-Raymond Shrader-Steve Erickson-Pat Burton 65.
Back 9: Richard Steiner-Bill Twilling-Gordon Krumheuer-Bob Ille 60; John Kemp-Ted Rist-Larry Karls-Gary Sherman 61; Russ Brown-Gary VanWingen-Tom Dilts-Zane Jansen 61; Mike Holtz-Bill Comstock-Jim Hatten-Todd Rowan 62; Archie Caraveau-John Johnson-Dave Cox-Eddie Sandoval 64 (card playoff).
Flags: 4, Dick Phillips; 9, John Schafer; 11, Jack Gauer; 18, Gary Sherman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.