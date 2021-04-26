Golf

Hilands

Yellowstone Chapter PGA Pro-Am

Professional results: Renzi Lee 69, James Stanofski 72, Tom Andderson 76, Andrew Cortez 76, Glenn Godfrey 76.

Pro-Am team results: Tom Moore-Brady Cady-Caleb Trost-Riley Lawrence-Nick Pasquarello 201; James Stanofski-Jay Marschall-Vinnie Iacopini-Wally Anderson-Paul Hatzell 202; Tom Anderson-Gary Dick-George Kelly-Verle Davison-Liam Clancy 202; Garrett Woodin-Mike Whittmeyer-Mark Hunt-Kevin Woodin-Quinn Donovan 205; Bryce Finnman-Scott Aspenlieder-Ryan Venable-Ryan Truscott-Rusty Gackle 205.

Amateur sweeps

Flight 1: Gross, Caleb Trost 67, Garrett Woodin 71, Jake Hedge 72. Net, Cody Swarthout 69, Ryan Truscott 70, Michael Manning 74.

Flight 2: Gross, Kevin Woodin 78, Jim Buller 79, Gerry Fagan 83. Net, Ryan Venable 69, Vic Stark 71, Mark Eekhoff 72.

Flight 3: Gross, John Reed 81, Verle Davison 85, Sheldon Degele 86. Net, Mark Taylor 71, Jeff Cochrane 74, George Kelly 74.

Flight 4: Gross, Randy Holm 90, Darin Muri 91, Sean O'Daniel 95. Net, Bob Ulrich 70, Wally Anderson 73, Paul Hatzell 75.

Laurel

Yellowstone County Senior Interclub

Results: Tom Buller-Max Erickson-Greg Branstetter-Tom Maurer 132; Denny Marek-Gary Ugrin-Bob Riehl-Pat Joyce 133; Rod Kessler-Ron Peterson-Joe Nickisch-Francis Ricci 135 (won playoff); Pat White-Rocky Roberts-Lane Snyder-Wally Sims 135.

Gross: Pat White 76, Gary Elenburg 82.

Net: Tom Buller 69, Marc Lackman 71, Bruce Hamm 73, Joe Nickisch 74 (won playoff).

Yegen

Monday Seniors

2 Net Balls

Front 9: Brian Gouldsbherry-Bill Petersen-Mark Lemm-Sam Deckert 61 (card playoff); John Steele-Rico Brennan-Kem Johnson-Bill Corcoran 61; Ed Butler-Pat Belinak-Jack Payne-Bill Cochran 62; Kenny Wilbert-Bill Johnson-Bob Schuler-John Schafer 64; Jim Sears-Raymond Shrader-Steve Erickson-Pat Burton 65.

Back 9: Richard Steiner-Bill Twilling-Gordon Krumheuer-Bob Ille 60; John Kemp-Ted Rist-Larry Karls-Gary Sherman 61; Russ Brown-Gary VanWingen-Tom Dilts-Zane Jansen 61; Mike Holtz-Bill Comstock-Jim Hatten-Todd Rowan 62; Archie Caraveau-John Johnson-Dave Cox-Eddie Sandoval 64 (card playoff).

Flags: 4, Dick Phillips; 9, John Schafer; 11, Jack Gauer; 18, Gary Sherman. 

