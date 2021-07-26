Little League
Senior Baseball All-Stars
State Championship
At Urbaska
Monday
Burlington/Central Giants 9, Boulder-Arrowhead/Big Sky 4
Highlights: Evan Johnson was the winning pitcher. Ryan Clausen closed the game. Chance Bray was 3 for 3.
11-12 State Tournament
Boulder-Arrowhead (Billings) vs. Mount Jumbo (Missoula)
at Missoula
Game 1: Friday, July 30, 6 p.m.
Game 2: Saturday, July 31, 6 p.m.
Game 3 (if needed): Sunday, Aug. 1, 11 a.m.
9-10 State Tournament
Friday, July 30
at Missoula
Game 1: Mile High vs. Big Sky, 10 a.m.
Game 2: Lockwood vs. Butte Northwest, 12:30 p.m.
Game 3: Boulder-Arrowhead vs. Game 1 winner, 3 p.m.
Game 4: Mount Jumbo/Westside vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Golf
Yellowstone
Ronald McDonald House/
Children's Diabetes Shamble
Results: 1, Crowley Fleck (Michael Tennant/Eli Patten/Ashley Cortez/Justin Harkins) 122; 2, First Interstate Bank (Tyler Crennen/Dusty Eaton/Robb Bergeson/Andy Gott) 122; 3, First Montana Title (Quinn Donovan/Mike Whittmeyer/Marcus Drange/Alicia Donovan) 123; 4, Stockman Bank (Peggy Sattoriva/Amy Adams/Tim Penfield/Bob Adler) 124.
Yegen
Monday Seniors
Ham & Eggs
Front 9: Dick Phillips/Greg Branstetter/Don Jones/Neal Nash 59; Bill Comstock/John Johnson/Tom Gummer/John Reitz 63; Joe Bridges/Bill Twilling/Gary VanWingen/Blind Draw 67; Ed Butler, Bruce Rost/Scott Armstrong/Chuck Hunter 68; Archie Caraveau/Lew Gundlach/Tom Dilts/Frank Wittenberg 69 (scorecard playoff).
Back 9: Todd Rowen/Dave Kennedy/Greg Smith/Dennis Zimdars 60; Jim Doll/Lane Snyder/Vern Petermann/Blind Draw 61; Richard Steiner/Raymond Shrader/Gary Lefor/Michael Miller 63 scorecard playoff); John Steele/Pete Conway/Dave Cantrell/Bob Ille 63; Russ Brown/Dave Cox/Doug Green/Dan Kooyman 64 (scorecard playoff).
Flags: 1, Rist; 5, Brennan; 8, Twilling; 10, Wilbert; 14, Freiboth; 17, Zimdars.
Powell (Wyo.) Country Club
Yellowstone Chapter PGA Pro-Am
Professional results: Andrew Cortez 72, Tom Anderson 72.
Pro-Am teams: 1, Tom Anderson/Randy Nafts/Liam Clancy/Bobby Anderson/Kelly McLean 200; 2, West Hernandez/Wade Hernandez/Dick Fisher/Shawn Warner/Tracy Copenhaver 203; 3, Kury Reynolds/Douglas Long/Nathan Spitzer/Kami Scott/Jim Tobin 209; 4, Eddie Kavran/Joey Moore/Ryan Truscott/Trenton Bentz/Scott Aspenlieder 211; 5, Kury Reynolds/Brock Frates/Dave Hayes/Josh Sponsel/Steve Williams 212.
Amateur sweeps
Flight 1: Gross, Liam Clancy 69, Jeff Vail 70, West Hernandez 71. Net, Jordan Roberts 71, Kevin Woodin 72, Jesse Noel 75.
Flight 2: Gross, John Lafko 78, Dick Fisher 80, Douglas Long 84. Net, Alex Hilario 71, Jason Quigley 72, Marc Saylor 75.
Flight 3: Gross, Macon Henry 81, Kami Scott 84, Frank Costello 87. Net, Nathan Spitz 74, Carole Grosch 75, Kelly McLean 76.
Flight 4: Gross, Tracy Copenhaver 85, Laura Sutherland 88, Bob Mason 89. Net: Bob Ulrich 72, Scott Aspenlieder 74, Lloyd Snyder 77.
