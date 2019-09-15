Golf

Yellowstone County Ladies Amateur

at Yegen

Champion: Carrie Carpenter 149.

Runner-up: Heather Biggerstaff 151.

Championship flight: 2nd gross, Sue Matson 155.

First flight: Gross, Sandy Wilson 162, Nancy Schieno 170; Net, Irene Kawane NA.

Second flight: Gross, Sue Vinton 185, Linda Weidler 194; Net, Linda Clawson 138.2.

Third flight: Gross, Elvira Wilcox 196, Marcia Hafner 201; Linda Jacobsen 139.6.

Pryor Creek

Johnny Walker Skins Game: B. Queen/S. Rux 5, G. Schlachter/B. Hjelm 5, D. Gates/M. Gillespie 3, G. Edwards/M. Lynn 3, J. Henglefeldt/E. Stauffer 1, S. Dana/N. LaGaly 1.

Bowling

Double Nickel Scratch Bowling Association

The first Double Nickel tournament of the year will be Sunday, Sept. 22 in Laurel. Shift times are 8 and 9:30 a.m. The second shift is full with reservations from the last week. If you are not able to make it and are signed up for the second shift, let Dale Matthaes know as soon as possible. To confirm your reservation, contact Matthaes at dalematthaes@gmail.com or 406-652-3104. 

