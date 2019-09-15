Golf
Yellowstone County Ladies Amateur
at Yegen
Champion: Carrie Carpenter 149.
Runner-up: Heather Biggerstaff 151.
Championship flight: 2nd gross, Sue Matson 155.
First flight: Gross, Sandy Wilson 162, Nancy Schieno 170; Net, Irene Kawane NA.
Second flight: Gross, Sue Vinton 185, Linda Weidler 194; Net, Linda Clawson 138.2.
Third flight: Gross, Elvira Wilcox 196, Marcia Hafner 201; Linda Jacobsen 139.6.
Pryor Creek
Johnny Walker Skins Game: B. Queen/S. Rux 5, G. Schlachter/B. Hjelm 5, D. Gates/M. Gillespie 3, G. Edwards/M. Lynn 3, J. Henglefeldt/E. Stauffer 1, S. Dana/N. LaGaly 1.
Bowling
Double Nickel Scratch Bowling Association
The first Double Nickel tournament of the year will be Sunday, Sept. 22 in Laurel. Shift times are 8 and 9:30 a.m. The second shift is full with reservations from the last week. If you are not able to make it and are signed up for the second shift, let Dale Matthaes know as soon as possible. To confirm your reservation, contact Matthaes at dalematthaes@gmail.com or 406-652-3104.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.