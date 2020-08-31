Golf
Yegen
Monday Seniors
Rainbow Tees
Front 9: John Kemp-Ray Schuld-Steve Erickson-Tom Worden 54; Joe Bridges-John Johnson-Don Jones-Samuel Young 59; Lew Gundlach-Charles Peaton-Jim Morris-Clarke Coulter 60; Clark Swan-Greg Branstetter-Dave Cantrell-Ray Weber 61 (card playoff); Archie Caraveau-Dave Kennedy-Gary Lefor-John Diekhans 61.
Back 9: Ed Butler-Ron Syens-Eugene Tuka-John Schafer 55; Jim Doll-Bob Skates-Chuck Willkom-Frank Wittenberg 57; Tom Shupak-Pete Conway-Dave Bofto-Bob Ille 58 (card playoff); Wayne Everson-Bill Twilling-Doug Green-Michael Miller 58; John Steele-Greg Charnesky-Tom Gummer-Dennis Lusin 59.
