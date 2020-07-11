Golf

Hilands

Saturday Flag Prizes: Tim Dernbach, Mark Model, Jim Walker, Jim Walker.

Yellowstone

Yellowstone Roundup

Overall Champions: Doug McBride and Scott McBride (263)

Flight 1: Net: 1, Hedge-Bickford 276; 2, Hagadone-Galt 278; 3, Finnicum-Myhre 282; 4, Griffin-Martin 284; 5, Larsen-Bailey 289; 5, Royer-Angner 289. Gross: 1, Bergeson-Miller 282; 2, Kienitz-Zwemke 302; 3, Lapito-Hultgren 307; 4, Hunter-Martin 309; 4, Wilson-White 309; 6, Stepanek-Drange 316; 6, Hedge-Paterson 316.

Flight 2: Net: 1, McBride-McBride 263; 2, Holetz-Holetz 274; 3, Donovan-Criswell 282; 3, Moser-Buchanan 282; 5, Halter-Kallem 285; 6, Hightower-Minor 289. Gross: 1, Bentson-Bentson 313; 2, Sullivan-Dyer 321; 3, Kasteliz-Fauth 328; 4, Costello-Truscott 333; 4, Gunville-Ade 333; 6, Ryan-Thelen 338.

Flight 3: Net: 1, Berry-Raidiger 267; 2, Brewer-Pfister 279; 3, Anderson-Lorenz 281; 4, Wickam-Wickam 282; 5, Cobb-Wooding 285; 6, Scott-Aspenlieder 290. Gross: 1, Kimball-Ryan 339; 1, Nau-Nau 339; 1, Sorensen-Hogenson 339; 4, Johnson-Hermanson 340; 5, Waller-Rider 341; 6, Geering-Sides 347.

Flight 4: Net:1, Lindell-Martinson 267; 2, Kegel-Brothers 281; 2, Jensen-Uzelac 281; 4, Wanner-Hart 282; 5, Halter-Leachman 284; 6, Kraft-Robertson 287. Gross: 1, Ussin-Golden 342; 2, Bitney-Stefani 347; 3, Winkler-Berger 354; 4, Martin-McGovern 356; 5, Davey-Nelson 357; 6, Cerkovnik-Nayematsu 361.

Laurel

Jubilee

Flight 1: Gross: Carrie Carpenter & Sandy Wilson 72; Katy Peterson & Shelley Hopfauf 73. Net: Ashley Cortez & Amber Griffith 64; Janine Gotschall & Marla McGowan 68.

Flight 2: Gross: Laura Turner & Gay Elliott 81; Jennie Wagner & Linda Clawson 87. Net: Ruth Duperon & Carol Wekkin 65; Jane Erickson & Elvira Wilcox 69.

