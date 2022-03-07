Bowling
Fireside Lanes
Fireside Weekenders: Sarah Whedon 200-541; Bradley Thomas 267-689
Fireside Embers: Sydney Harris 185, Sherrie DeLeon 442; Kasey Corneliusen 267, Todd DeLeon 741
Sunday Night Mixed: Tawny King-Burgee 236-633; Dayton Willoughby 267-740
Early Risers: Mary Purcell 159-450; Bob Hanson 243-641
Fireside Seniors: Lory Jennings 188, Bobbi Barcus 503; Dennis Mitchell 246-690
Monday Nite Mixed: Michelle Burtell 221-568; Mike Freund 279-686
Drifter: Chris Guidry 277-748
Heights Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 195-539; Dennis Mitchell 224, Tom Shea 596
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Marla Abell 194-552; Randy Holm 247-689
Jubilee Seniors: Mary Baasch 203-526; Dennis Mitchell 235-645
Six Shooters: Velma Seymour 233-536
Pioneer: Larry Bowers 277, Josh Link 749
Plaza: Deb Zugg 209, Sharon Grubbs 552
Fireflies: Debbie Farrar 222, Brandy Bessmer 524
Bowlers Edge: Travis Ernster 269-746
T.G.I.F.: Marissa Cumber 194, Louise Bray 472; Nick Miller 246-642
Fireside Lanes Youth
Razzle Dazzle: Girls 12 & Up - Kylie Bertrand 143, Hope Bunk 570; Boys 12 & Up - Chase Maxwell 256, Felipe Armendariz 583; Girls 11 & Under - Aubrey Marston 123, Maliyah Walks 457; Boys 11 & Under - Evan VanLuchene 193, Gunnar Hartman 393
Fireballs: Boys 12 & Up - Kale Shore 161-445; Girls 11 & Under - Alexis Boyer 90, Avery Mattingley 233; Boys 11 & Under - Cameron Gosnell 161-436
Balls O Fire: Girls 12 & Up - Carolyn Kirkham 129-404; Boys 12 & Up - Gabe Morgan 226, Trent Qualls 534
Sunset Bowl
Moonlighters: Jan Deutscher 172-446; Ryan Rodgers 249, Logan Landrey 605
Tuesday Nite Terror: Brittany Brester 227-641; Dusty Eiden 256-662
Tuesday Night League: Marilyn Moore 189-520; Brandon Duffy 267-703
Derby: Doris Lewis 185-521
Wednesday Night Metro: Jake Marsich 268-665
Thursday Nite Mixed: Donna Degner 199-530; Josh Johnson 246, Greg McCannel 652
Federal: Cheryl Nagel 215-552; Blake Kurokawa 241, Blaine Dahle 603
Consolidated: Josh Johnson 277-745
Mystic: Bobbi Barcus 221-572; Ken Taft 213-528
Sunset Bowl Youth
Sundusters: Girls 11 & Under - Serenity Ingold 108, Harper Hake 219; Boys Tarrik Barta 75-131
Bowling Buddies: Boys 12 & Up - Landen Evans 241-665; Girls 11 & Under - Rylie Mapston 129-331; Boys 11 & Under - Gunnar Hartman 157-382
Town & Country Lanes
T & C Mixers: Katie Schultz 205-530; Dan Firedrich 256-648
Wednesday Night League: Kaylie Cook 193-506; Kyle Newell 276. Gary Bostrom 690
Late Starters: Alice Stenglein 173, Bobbi Barcus 494; Gary Smith 203. Tom Shea 544
Town & Country Lanes Youth
Saturday Shooters: Girls 12 & Up - Taezia Griffeth 141-376; Boys 12 & Up - RJ Westberg 236, Quintin Gibbs 604; Girls 11 & Under - Arabella Rooney 113-312; Boys 11 & Under - Brayden Hoban 151-430
Youth basketball
MCC Cowtown Classic
The basketball tournament is scheduled for March 19-20 at Miles Community College and is for boys and girls in grades fifth though eighth. The entry fee per team is $200, with a four-game guarantee. The entry deadline is 9 a.m. on Monday, March 14. There will be a limit of 10 teams per age division. For addition information, contact Chase Tait at 406-874-6213 or email (taitc@milescc.edu).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.