Bowling

Fireside Lanes

Fireside Weekenders: Sarah Whedon 200-541; Bradley Thomas 267-689

Fireside Embers: Sydney Harris 185, Sherrie DeLeon 442; Kasey Corneliusen 267, Todd DeLeon 741

Sunday Night Mixed: Tawny King-Burgee 236-633; Dayton Willoughby 267-740

Early Risers: Mary Purcell 159-450; Bob Hanson 243-641

Fireside Seniors: Lory Jennings 188, Bobbi Barcus 503; Dennis Mitchell 246-690

Monday Nite Mixed: Michelle Burtell 221-568; Mike Freund 279-686

Drifter: Chris Guidry 277-748

Heights Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 195-539; Dennis Mitchell 224, Tom Shea 596

Tuesday Nite Mixed: Marla Abell 194-552; Randy Holm 247-689

Jubilee Seniors: Mary Baasch 203-526; Dennis Mitchell 235-645

Six Shooters: Velma Seymour 233-536

Pioneer: Larry Bowers 277, Josh Link 749

Plaza: Deb Zugg 209, Sharon Grubbs 552

Fireflies: Debbie Farrar 222, Brandy Bessmer 524

Bowlers Edge: Travis Ernster 269-746

T.G.I.F.: Marissa Cumber 194, Louise Bray 472; Nick Miller 246-642

Fireside Lanes Youth

Razzle Dazzle: Girls 12 & Up - Kylie Bertrand 143, Hope Bunk 570; Boys 12 & Up - Chase Maxwell 256, Felipe Armendariz 583; Girls 11 & Under - Aubrey Marston 123, Maliyah Walks 457; Boys 11 & Under - Evan VanLuchene 193, Gunnar Hartman 393

Fireballs: Boys 12 & Up - Kale Shore 161-445; Girls 11 & Under - Alexis Boyer 90, Avery Mattingley 233; Boys 11 & Under - Cameron Gosnell 161-436

Balls O Fire: Girls 12 & Up - Carolyn Kirkham 129-404; Boys 12 & Up - Gabe Morgan 226, Trent Qualls 534

Sunset Bowl

Moonlighters: Jan Deutscher 172-446; Ryan Rodgers 249, Logan Landrey 605

Tuesday Nite Terror: Brittany Brester 227-641; Dusty Eiden 256-662

Tuesday Night League: Marilyn Moore 189-520; Brandon Duffy 267-703

Derby: Doris Lewis 185-521

Wednesday Night Metro: Jake Marsich 268-665

Thursday Nite Mixed: Donna Degner 199-530; Josh Johnson 246, Greg McCannel 652

Federal: Cheryl Nagel 215-552; Blake Kurokawa 241, Blaine Dahle 603

Consolidated: Josh Johnson 277-745

Mystic: Bobbi Barcus 221-572; Ken Taft 213-528

Sunset Bowl Youth

Sundusters: Girls 11 & Under - Serenity Ingold 108, Harper Hake 219; Boys Tarrik Barta 75-131

Bowling Buddies: Boys 12 & Up - Landen Evans 241-665; Girls 11 & Under - Rylie Mapston 129-331; Boys 11 & Under - Gunnar Hartman 157-382

Town & Country Lanes

T & C Mixers: Katie Schultz 205-530; Dan Firedrich 256-648

Wednesday Night League: Kaylie Cook 193-506; Kyle Newell 276. Gary Bostrom 690

Late Starters: Alice Stenglein 173, Bobbi Barcus 494; Gary Smith 203. Tom Shea 544

Town & Country Lanes Youth

Saturday Shooters: Girls 12 & Up - Taezia Griffeth 141-376; Boys 12 & Up - RJ Westberg 236, Quintin Gibbs 604; Girls 11 & Under - Arabella Rooney 113-312; Boys 11 & Under - Brayden Hoban 151-430

Youth basketball

MCC Cowtown Classic

The basketball tournament is scheduled for March 19-20 at Miles Community College and is for boys and girls in grades fifth though eighth. The entry fee per team is $200, with a four-game guarantee. The entry deadline is 9 a.m. on Monday, March 14. There will be a limit of 10 teams per age division. For addition information, contact Chase Tait at 406-874-6213 or email (taitc@milescc.edu).

Tags

