Golf

Hilands

Hole-In-One

Colin Jensen aced the 147 yard No. 3 hole using a 7-iron. Witnesses: Bailey Bruce and Brek Strobel.

Yellowstone County Junior Golf 

 At Yellowstone

Boys 16-17: Brady Meek 37, Blake Harlan 48, McClain Leffler 50.

Boys 15: Kyle Kennah 43, Brady McCollum 46, David Ramshaw 46.

Boys 14: Palmer Coleman 45, Eli Stenberg 47, Alexander Brester 53.

Boys 13: Jackson Eckley 40, Royce Taylor 42, Isaac Mosser 43.

Boys 12: Avery Hunter 42, Gabe Glassing 47, Evan Zeilstra 55.

Boys 11: Colin Jensen 39, Cord Logan 44, Jack Nielsen 45.

Boys 8-10: Dax Winterholler 24, Barrett Winterholler 25, Asa Talamantes 28.

Girls 15-17: Kadence Fischer 41, Hannah Adams 41, Haylee Adams 43.

Girls 11-14: Paige Loberg 46, Tatum Bush 58, Kennadie Peterman 58.

Girls 8-10: Addison Auer 25, Arabella Harris 30, Loza Robbins 37.

Little League

District 1 9-10 Majors Baseball All-Stars

Championship

Boulder-Arrowhead 10, Lockwood 0

District 1 11-12 Majors Baseball

Championship

Boulder-Arrowhead 3, Big Sky 2

Tags

Load comments