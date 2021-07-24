Golf
Hilands
Hole-In-One
Colin Jensen aced the 147 yard No. 3 hole using a 7-iron. Witnesses: Bailey Bruce and Brek Strobel.
Yellowstone County Junior Golf
At Yellowstone
Boys 16-17: Brady Meek 37, Blake Harlan 48, McClain Leffler 50.
Boys 15: Kyle Kennah 43, Brady McCollum 46, David Ramshaw 46.
Boys 14: Palmer Coleman 45, Eli Stenberg 47, Alexander Brester 53.
Boys 13: Jackson Eckley 40, Royce Taylor 42, Isaac Mosser 43.
Boys 12: Avery Hunter 42, Gabe Glassing 47, Evan Zeilstra 55.
Boys 11: Colin Jensen 39, Cord Logan 44, Jack Nielsen 45.
Boys 8-10: Dax Winterholler 24, Barrett Winterholler 25, Asa Talamantes 28.
Girls 15-17: Kadence Fischer 41, Hannah Adams 41, Haylee Adams 43.
Girls 11-14: Paige Loberg 46, Tatum Bush 58, Kennadie Peterman 58.
Girls 8-10: Addison Auer 25, Arabella Harris 30, Loza Robbins 37.
Little League
District 1 9-10 Majors Baseball All-Stars
Championship
Boulder-Arrowhead 10, Lockwood 0
District 1 11-12 Majors Baseball
Championship
Boulder-Arrowhead 3, Big Sky 2
