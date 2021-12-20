Bowling
Fireside Lanes
Fireside Weekenders: Ashley Niemi 210, Angie Kleindl 569; Kurt Davey 289, Paul George 768
Sunday Nite Mixed: Shelly Hensley 202-528; JJ Hill 259-730
Early Risers: Mary Purcell 172-422; Bob Hanson 226-661
Fireside Seniors: Iris Weisgerber 181, Marcia Meloni 478; Larry Brown 231-579
Drifter: Bailey Bischoff 255, Luke Cathey 705
Sojourners: Darla Dunham 205-595
Height's Seniors: Marilyn Moore 173-473; Jerry Rivinius 235, Mike Brophy 634
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Lori Lynch 213-531; Luke Stein 255, Dean Hoyt 654
Harmonizers: Darla Dunham 225-588
Six Shooters: Amanda Fergerson 196-552
Pioneer: Ricky McBeth 300-761
Plaza: Darla Dunham 195-549
Fireflies: Sue French 206, Brandy Bessmer 564
Bowlers Edge: Ed Sauer 290, Dan Dolan 701, Cory Morgan 701
T.G.I.F.: Faye Blount 193, Jana Waters 482; Jason Thelen 246-641
Fireside Lanes Youth
Fireballs: Boys 12 & Up - Kale Shore 186-470; Girls 11 & Under - Avery Mattingley 80-223;Boys 11 & Under - Michael Cihak 127-364
Sunset Bowl
Moonlighters: Jan Deutscher 193-486; Clint Core 237-635
Tuesday Nite Terror: Jana Waters 209-593; Rod Hankel 256, Trevor Dimon 649
Tuesday Night League: Marilyn Moore 201-550; Arden Newman 236-631
Derby: Tawny King-Burgee 208, Margaret Bauers 550
Wednesday Night Metro: George Maragos 278-725
Thursday Nite Mixed: Kathy Strum 200-538, Kyle Jaynes 247, Dusty Eiden 656
Federal: McKenzie Ostermiller 166-474; Lonnie Spang 235, Steven Kirby 617
Consolidated: John Morris 223-606
Sunset Bowl Youth
Sundusters: Girls 11 & Under - Harper Hake 106-195; Boys 11 & Under - Tiburon Guscott 105-208
Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up - Melanie Fink 142-342; Boys 12 & Up - Landen Fink 169-403
Double Nickel Scratch Bowling
Sunday at Forsyth
Curt Macha of Sheridan, Wyoming, came back through the loser's bracket to defeat John Whitaker of Roundup in the challenge championship match, 247-182, Sunday at Evergreen Lanes.
Macha forced the second match by winning the first championship showdown, 265-206, at the Double Nickel Scratch Bowling Association stop.
With the win, Macha took home $275. Whitaker earned $235.
The high score posted during the day came in match-play competition with Keith Loran of Billings rolling a 266 game. The high qualifier was Scott Gasser of Billings with a 952 for four games.
The final standings are as follows with those with no hometowns listed are from Billings.
Macha (Sheridan, Wyo.), Whiatker (Roundup), Ron Engelhardt, Barry Campbell (Forsyth), Keith Loran, Tim Zorn, Jack Schmidt, Mike Hardesty (Belgrade), John Lafko (Columbus), Charlie Fergerson (Hardin), Bill Evans (Williston, N. D.), Kurt Davey (Red Lodge), Dan Dolan, Ken Carcich (Sheridan, Wyo.), Keith Olson (Watford City, N. D.), Mike Scheppele, Scott Gasser, Ken Taft, Monte Haugen (Ashland), Chester Gilliam (Lovell, Wyo.), Darin Henderson (Greybull, Wyo.), Bob Pribyl, Dave Winslow, Don Whiteman (Powell, Wyo.), Jeff Hess (Columbus), Greg McCannel, Dean Hoyt, Mark Hayashi, Tom Shea, Walt Niemi, Darrell Reinhardt, and Stu Summers.
The next tournament will be held on Sunday, January 16 at Cloud Peak Lanes in Sheridan, Wyoming. There will be one shift of qualifying at 10 a.m.
To sign up, contact Dale Matthaes to reserve a spot in the tournament. Bowlers who are 54 and turning 55 during the Double Nickel Association season, are eligible to bowl in the tournaments.
Now is also the time to think about the following tournament in February at Rose City Lanes in Lovell, Wyoming. Rose City Lanes is an eight-lane center and the second shift is limited to the first 32 bowlers who sign up.
700 Series
Fireside: Dayton Willoughby, 277-248-228-753, Sunday Mixed, 205 avg.
Youth basketball
Miles CC Tournament
Miles Community College will be hosting a basketball tournament for boys and girls in grades fifth through eighth on March 19-20. The entry fee is $200 per team, with a four-game guarantee. Entries will be accepted beginning on Jan. 1, with a link to register available on that date. The deadline to enter is 9 a.m. on March 14. Teams will be entered on a first come, first serve basis, with a limit of 10 teams per age division. Brackets will be sent via email on March 16. For more details, contact Chase Tait at 406-874-6213 or taitc@milescc.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.