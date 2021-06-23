Golf

Hole-in-one

Laurel: Jim O’Neil used a pitching wedge on to ace the 125-yard, No. 8 hole: Witnesses: Paul O’Neil, Liam Clancy, Dan Gatley.

Pryor Creek: Russ McClellan on No. 5 Elmer Link. Witnesses: Paul Hart, Joel Leite, Roger Kesler.

Hilands

Wednesday Seniors

Shamble: Mike Hanson, Dave Kinnard, Dave Rye, Dave Owen 61; Rich Hageman, Bill Mills, Jim Anderson, Jerry Hanson 64.

Laurel

Senior Men

2-net 4-net: John Palagyi, Bill Lindeberg, Mauri Kaiser 145; Bill Huyser, Randy Michael, Mike Reiter, Jim Wagner 148.

Yellowstone Country Club

Seniors Day

2 best balls: Kevin Brewer, Ken Sandvik, Jim Jones, Doug Benge 125; Pau Nau, John Halstvedt, Brad Jensen, Todd Baugh 126.

Yegen

Wednesday Seniors: Jim Ashcraft/Mark Lemm/Ted Rist/Ken Laddusaw 109; Wally Holter/Jerry Rivinius/Ralph Snodgrass/Don Stewart 114; Joe Bridges/Raymond Shrader/Larry Karls/Bob Gilbertson 114; Mike Holtz/Ron Syens/David Hilde/Bob Gilbertson 115; Dale Mack/Dan Bergstrom/Sherm Supola/Michael Jennings 115;  John Kemp/Quentin Gilham/Dave Pope/Eugene Tuka 116. Flags: Layne Snyder, Jim Doll, Don Stewart, Dale Mack, Dave Cangrell, Jim Sears.

Morning Ladies League

Gross: Jo Ausk, Dorean Blackketter, Norine Maier 93. 

Net: Jean Becker, Diane Lusin, Susan Shald, Cathy Wagenhals 72.85; Donna Lance, Nancy Willkom, Bev Butorac 74.28.

Par 3

Ladies League

Low Gross/Low Net

Gross: Flight 1: Penny Sipes 63, Judy Hugelen 66; Flight 2: Joyce Pully 69, Billie Krenzler 77, Carol Jensen 77, Carolyn Collis 77, Bonnie Zieske 77; Flight 3: Donna Newell 68, Donna Lance 73; Flight 4: Janet Cook 77, Nikki Carr 80.

Net: Flight 1: Gina Zeilstra 51, Sandy Leach 52, Alicia Lee 52; Flight 2: Bev Butorac 48, Cheryl Brown 55; Flight 3: Jeanette Bejot 42, Jane Connelly 50; Flight 4: Donna Sipes 52, Sylvia McCalla 54.

Pryor Creek

Senior Men's League

Modified scramble: 1st-60-Russ McClellan, Paul Hart, Joel Leite, Roger Kesler 60; Paul Miron, Lee Ash, Wally Sims 62; Mike Palagyi, Clint MacIntyre, Dave Davidson, Dick Walker 63; Dan Vogt, Gary Weiss, Bruce Rost, Joe Meyer 64; Bob Oostermeyer, Martin Rukstad, Jim Lee, Cliff Amundsen 64; Pat Garrison, Doug Johnson, Wayne Bauer, Ray Corcoran 65.

Flags: Ray Koschel, Randy Perry, Jim Torske, Bob Oostermeyer, Jim Lee.

