Golf

Yegen

Tuesday morning Ladies League

A kickoff meet and greet is set for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6 at the course. League play is scheduled to start on April 13 at 9 a.m. The league is open to beginner, intermediate and experienced golfers. For more information, call 951-2387.

Bowling

700 series

Fireside: Cory Morgan, 259-254-255-768, Monday Night Mixed, 209 avg.

