Golf
Yegen
Morning Ladies
Hero & Bum
Gross: Jane Erickson/Rhonda Hall/Susan Stewart/Nancy Willkom 94
Net: Nancy Schieno/Rosalyn Visser/Barb Junnila/Bev Butorac 67.1; Dorean Blackketter/Elvira Wilcox/Rose Crowley/Joyce Norris 69.8.
Lake Hills
Tuesday Morning Ladies
Flags: 10 Alicia Lee, 12 Mary Johnson, 14 Sharon Fred, 16 Janell Keeling, 17 Dell Kay Bertino, 18 Mary Johnson.
Low putts: Sharon Fred.
Hilands
Fun Night
Jeff Gruizenga/Russ Fagg/Dale Hudiburgh/Greg Wood 57; Jesse Eckley/Mike Hansen/Bob Blackford/Jake Korell 63; Jim Hauptman/Dennis Roberts/C.W. Lo/Jerry Hanson 65.
Pryor Creek
Tuesday Ladies
Low putts: Judy Pirtz; Verna Uffelman; Irene Kawane; Daisy Carlson.
Powell (Wyo.) Country Club
Yellowstone Chapter PGA Pro Am
Professional results: Renzi Lee 68, Kury Reynolds 69.
Team results: Renzi Lee/Alex Hilario/Cobey Theade/Rod Kessler/Payton Stott 199; Kury Reynolds/Douglas Long/Macon Henry/Nathon Spitzer/Pat Day 200; Kury Reynolds/Mike Bohlman/Rick Norberg/John Wetzel/Josh Garza 203.
Amateur sweeps
Flight 1: Gross: Payton Stott 66, Jeff Vail 74. Net: Mike Bohlman 71, Charlie Cooley 71.
Flight 2: Gross: Douglas Long 77, Kelly McLean 80. Net: Bill Chupp 70, Joe Hicks 76, Rick Norberg 76.
Flight 3: Gross: Marc Saylor 83, Troy Bruce 87. Net: Tracy Copenhaver 70, Scott Aspenlieder 77, Shawn Warner 77.
Flight 4: Gross: Ty Elkin 86, Mike Dusenberry 90. Net: Steve Williams 76, John Wetzel 76, Tammy Marshall 76.
