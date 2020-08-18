Golf

Yegen

Morning Ladies

Hero & Bum

Gross: Jane Erickson/Rhonda Hall/Susan Stewart/Nancy Willkom 94

Net: Nancy Schieno/Rosalyn Visser/Barb Junnila/Bev Butorac 67.1; Dorean Blackketter/Elvira Wilcox/Rose Crowley/Joyce Norris 69.8.

Lake Hills

Tuesday Morning Ladies

Flags: 10 Alicia Lee, 12 Mary Johnson, 14 Sharon Fred, 16 Janell Keeling, 17 Dell Kay Bertino, 18 Mary Johnson.

Low putts: Sharon Fred.

Hilands

Fun Night

Jeff Gruizenga/Russ Fagg/Dale Hudiburgh/Greg Wood 57; Jesse Eckley/Mike Hansen/Bob Blackford/Jake Korell 63; Jim Hauptman/Dennis Roberts/C.W. Lo/Jerry Hanson 65.

Pryor Creek

Tuesday Ladies

Low putts: Judy Pirtz; Verna Uffelman; Irene Kawane; Daisy Carlson.

Powell (Wyo.) Country Club

Yellowstone Chapter PGA Pro Am

Professional results: Renzi Lee 68, Kury Reynolds 69.

Team results: Renzi Lee/Alex Hilario/Cobey Theade/Rod Kessler/Payton Stott 199; Kury Reynolds/Douglas Long/Macon Henry/Nathon Spitzer/Pat Day 200; Kury Reynolds/Mike Bohlman/Rick Norberg/John Wetzel/Josh Garza 203.

Amateur sweeps

Flight 1: Gross: Payton Stott 66, Jeff Vail 74. Net: Mike Bohlman 71, Charlie Cooley 71.

Flight 2: Gross: Douglas Long 77, Kelly McLean 80. Net: Bill Chupp 70, Joe Hicks 76, Rick Norberg 76.

Flight 3: Gross: Marc Saylor 83, Troy Bruce 87. Net: Tracy Copenhaver 70, Scott Aspenlieder 77, Shawn Warner 77. 

Flight 4: Gross: Ty Elkin 86, Mike Dusenberry 90. Net: Steve Williams 76, John Wetzel 76, Tammy Marshall 76.

Tags

Load comments