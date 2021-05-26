Golf

Hilands

Wednesday Seniors

Shamble 2 Net: Rich Hageman/Jerry Wolf/Dwight Mackay/Dale Hudiburgh 60; Bill Mills/Jerry Hanson/Mike Hansen/Jake Korell 64; John Tripp/Dale Hudiburgh/Bill Mills/Ed Hammer 65.

Lake Hills

Senior Orange Ball Plus One tournament

Nine-hole event: John Glen, Bruce Mueller, Rick Stabio, Mike Zabrocki 47; Gary Amundson, John Beck, John Hamby, Oren Jones 52; Jake Ketterling, George Maragos 53; 

18-hole event: Ron Cole, Randy Holm, Stan Kondracki, Pat Petrino 143; John Cannon, Jerry Liffrig, Chuck Morgan, Tom Schillinger 146; Ron Burke, Bob Frank, Robert Marshall, Phil Pugrud 153; Steve Ballock, Jim Brown, Ted Cerise, Doug Stenglein 153.

Flags: 10 Randy Holm, 14 Pat Petrino, 17 Ron Burke, 18 Milt Strong.

Laurel

Wednesday Seniors

Two-Man Best Ball: Jack Brilz/Randy Michael 64; Tom Buller/Rob Engh 68; Jim Wagner/Bert Bridger 69.

Yegen

Wednesday Seniors

A Flight: Gross: Phil Hagmen 73; Net: Mike Holtz 68, Chuck Harvey 69, Jim Ashcraft 69; Jim Sears 72; Wally Holter 73.

B Flight: Gross: Russ Riesinger 77; Net: Wayne Everson 65, Steve Hellenthal 65, Todd Rowan 67, Bill Twilling 71, Rico Brennan 71.

C Flight: Gross: Dave Cox 84; Net: Ted Rist 67, Jack Payne 69, Mark Lemm 70, Roy Schmidt 71, Ralph Snodgrass 72.

D Flight: Gross: Frank Wittenberg 91; Net: Ken Laddusaw 63, Neal Nash 67, Sam Deckert 67, Dennis Scherer 68, Michael Jennings 68.

Flags: 1 Ken Laddusaw, 4 Joe Brodges, 8 John Beaudry, 11 George Allen, 14 Russ Riesinger, 16 Dave Hilde.

Pryor Creek

Senior Men's League

Double Mystery Orange Ball: Ned Johnerson, Bob Riehl, Pete Peterson, Charles Jensen 129; Cliff Pickens, Kim Carlson, Scott Armstrong, Roger Kesler 133; Dan Vogt, Keith Carpenter, Fred Montgomery, Dave Davidson; Bruce Grendahl, John Scott, Blaine Purington, Ron Lassiter 133; Steve Staebler, Max Erickson, Wayne Bauer, Sam Stearns 135.

Yellowstone CC

Seniors Day

2 Best Ball: Bradley Jensen/Kevin Brewer/Wayne Hirsch/Douglas Benge (blind draw) 15-under.

Par 3

Ladies League Throw Out A Hole

Flight 1: Pat Pitt 56, Rebecca Hagen 56, Jo Ausk 57, Nancy Schieno 59, Judy Hugelen 61.

Flight 2: Barb Whittle 61, Vicki Bell 62, Joyce Norris 64, Laurie Dolan 67.

Flight 3: Susan Johnson 62, Barb Herda 63, Jean Becker 64, Jeanette Bejot 65.

Flight 4: Margaret Solheim 71, Donna Sipes 73, Kathie Riggs 76, Joanne Dodd 77.

