Golf
Hilands
Wednesday Seniors
Shamble 2 Net: Rich Hageman/Jerry Wolf/Dwight Mackay/Dale Hudiburgh 60; Bill Mills/Jerry Hanson/Mike Hansen/Jake Korell 64; John Tripp/Dale Hudiburgh/Bill Mills/Ed Hammer 65.
Lake Hills
Senior Orange Ball Plus One tournament
Nine-hole event: John Glen, Bruce Mueller, Rick Stabio, Mike Zabrocki 47; Gary Amundson, John Beck, John Hamby, Oren Jones 52; Jake Ketterling, George Maragos 53;
18-hole event: Ron Cole, Randy Holm, Stan Kondracki, Pat Petrino 143; John Cannon, Jerry Liffrig, Chuck Morgan, Tom Schillinger 146; Ron Burke, Bob Frank, Robert Marshall, Phil Pugrud 153; Steve Ballock, Jim Brown, Ted Cerise, Doug Stenglein 153.
Flags: 10 Randy Holm, 14 Pat Petrino, 17 Ron Burke, 18 Milt Strong.
Laurel
Wednesday Seniors
Two-Man Best Ball: Jack Brilz/Randy Michael 64; Tom Buller/Rob Engh 68; Jim Wagner/Bert Bridger 69.
Yegen
Wednesday Seniors
A Flight: Gross: Phil Hagmen 73; Net: Mike Holtz 68, Chuck Harvey 69, Jim Ashcraft 69; Jim Sears 72; Wally Holter 73.
B Flight: Gross: Russ Riesinger 77; Net: Wayne Everson 65, Steve Hellenthal 65, Todd Rowan 67, Bill Twilling 71, Rico Brennan 71.
C Flight: Gross: Dave Cox 84; Net: Ted Rist 67, Jack Payne 69, Mark Lemm 70, Roy Schmidt 71, Ralph Snodgrass 72.
D Flight: Gross: Frank Wittenberg 91; Net: Ken Laddusaw 63, Neal Nash 67, Sam Deckert 67, Dennis Scherer 68, Michael Jennings 68.
Flags: 1 Ken Laddusaw, 4 Joe Brodges, 8 John Beaudry, 11 George Allen, 14 Russ Riesinger, 16 Dave Hilde.
Pryor Creek
Senior Men's League
Double Mystery Orange Ball: Ned Johnerson, Bob Riehl, Pete Peterson, Charles Jensen 129; Cliff Pickens, Kim Carlson, Scott Armstrong, Roger Kesler 133; Dan Vogt, Keith Carpenter, Fred Montgomery, Dave Davidson; Bruce Grendahl, John Scott, Blaine Purington, Ron Lassiter 133; Steve Staebler, Max Erickson, Wayne Bauer, Sam Stearns 135.
Yellowstone CC
Seniors Day
2 Best Ball: Bradley Jensen/Kevin Brewer/Wayne Hirsch/Douglas Benge (blind draw) 15-under.
Par 3
Ladies League Throw Out A Hole
Flight 1: Pat Pitt 56, Rebecca Hagen 56, Jo Ausk 57, Nancy Schieno 59, Judy Hugelen 61.
Flight 2: Barb Whittle 61, Vicki Bell 62, Joyce Norris 64, Laurie Dolan 67.
Flight 3: Susan Johnson 62, Barb Herda 63, Jean Becker 64, Jeanette Bejot 65.
Flight 4: Margaret Solheim 71, Donna Sipes 73, Kathie Riggs 76, Joanne Dodd 77.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.