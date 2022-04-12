Bowling
300 game
Bailey Bischoff rolled a perfect game Monday night at Fireside Lanes. It's the third career 300 for Bischoff, who rolled also rolled a sixth-career 800 series.
800 series
Fireside: Bailey Bischoff, 265-238-300—803, 219 avg.
Fireside: Chris Guidry, 299-279-278—856, 229 avg. The 856 tied a city series record, and it was the second career 800 series for Guidry.
