Bowling

300 game

Bailey Bischoff rolled a perfect game Monday night at Fireside Lanes. It's the third career 300 for Bischoff, who rolled also rolled a sixth-career 800 series.

800 series

Fireside: Bailey Bischoff, 265-238-300—803, 219 avg.

Fireside: Chris Guidry, 299-279-278—856, 229 avg. The 856 tied a city series record, and it was the second career 800 series for Guidry.

