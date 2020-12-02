agate Scoreboard: Your sports Dec 2, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bowling700 Series Sunset: Steve Krell, 263-290-197—750, TNT, 214 avg.; Mike Martinez, 222-217-264—703, TNT, 209 avg.; J.J. Hill, 244-234-246—724, Tuesday Night Mixed, 199 avg. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Montana Sports Your Sports Wire Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Montana Lady Griz home games against Southern Utah canceled due to COVID-19 On the road: UM play-by-play announcer Riley Corcoran and a very new normal for Grizzly men's hoops Help us pick the 406 MT Sports Athletes of the Month Missoula Sentinel's Dylan Rollins named an All-America finalist, narrows college list to 5
