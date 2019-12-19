Pickleball
Yellowstone Fitness Round Robin: Lee Norby, Don Mack, (tie) Debi Norby and Peggy O'Leary.
For information, contact Jerry Hanson at bigskyjerry@gmail.com .
Golf
Hole-In-One
Gary Doll aced hole No. 4, a 154-yard layout, with an 8-iron at Lake Hills on Thursday. The perfect shot was witnessed by Mike Zabrocki.
Swimming
Billings Aquatic Club Stingrays
USA Swimming National Club Excellence
The Billings Aquatic Club Stingrays have been awarded Silver Medal status by USA Swimming's National Club Excellence program.
The Club Excellence program seeks to identify and recognize USA Swimming clubs for their commitment to performance excellence. Points are scored based on qualifying time standards that are determined by USA Swimming each year.
Junior Nationals
Liam Kerns broke the Montana state records in the 100 LCM breaststroke (1:03.9) and the 200 LCM breaststroke (2:20.1), and broke the BAC team records in the 100 SCY breast (56.2) and the 200 SCY breast (2:03.3).
Peter Thompson broke the Montana state records in the 500 freestyle (4:25.9) and the 800 LCM freestyle (8:19).
Rylee O’Neil broke the BAC team record in the 500 freestyle (5:03.1), 200 fly (2:03.5) and the 400 IM (4:32.0).
Sawyer Keyes dropped 22 seconds in the mile (15:46) and picked up his hard Junior Nationals cut.
