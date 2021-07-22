Optimist Jr. Golf  Qualifier

District 13

at Lake Hills

Boys 14 – 15: Aubrey Kelly, Emigrant, MT, Score: 145

Boys 12 - 13: Royce Taylor, Park City, MT, Score: 151

Boys 10 -11: Colin Jensen: Colin Jensen, Billings, MT, Score: 151

Girls 15 - 18: Kenzie Walsh, Billings, MT, Score: 156

Other players who shot qualifying scores are:

Boys 14 – 15: Landon Olson, Columbus, MT, Score 159; Josh Sears, Billings, MT, Score 160.

Boys 12 – 13: John Gilbert, Helena, MT, Score 153; Cooper Bourette, Bozeman, MT, Score 154.

Boys 10 – 11: Matt Gilbert, Helena, MT, Score 165.

Eaglerock

Seniors

Shamble/2 Net Scores

1st - 99 - Allen Krum, Ed Barry, Howard Sumner, Robert Marshall

2nd - 100 - Jack Brilz, Dale Nagel, Luis Diaz, Jack Wahl (BD)

3rd - 100 - Doug Johnson, David Kennedy, Ken Haag, Parris Atherton

4th - 104 - Steve Staebler, Mike Joyce, Ron Pearson, Francis Ricci

5th - 104 - Marc Geraci, Dennis Newell, Tye Schulz, Del Hayter

Flags- Jerry Rivinius, Blaine Purington, Luis Diaz, Robert Foote

Yellowstone County Junior Golf Tee Times

at Yellowstone

July 23

FRONT: 9

BOYS 16-17

7:00 Meredith Marsh; Brady Meek; Conor Walsh; Cade Wagner

7:07 Blake Harlan; Reese Jensen; McClain Leffler; Joseph Driscoll

7:14 Cade Wagner; Joseph Driscoll; McClain Leffler

BOYS 15

7:14 Trayson Hart; Kyle Kennah; McGuire Hanson

7:21 Keaton Miller; Brady McCollum; David Ramshaw

GIRLS 11-14

7:28 Tatum Bush; Paige Loberg; Kennadie Peterman

BOYS 8-10

7:48 Jett Rice; Barrett Winterholler; Chayle Talamantes

7:58 Meyers Winterholler; Rocco Harris; Keaton Martin; Hudson Anderson

GIRLS 8-10

8:08 Loza Robbins; Addison Auer 

8:18 Annika King; Arabella Harris; Hadley Mosser 

BACK: 9

GIRLS 15-17

7:00 Hannah Adams; Rebecca Washington; Alison Shenk

7:07 Molly Cooney; Alex Miller; Krissy Dringman

7:14 Lauren Mayala; Haylee Adams; Isabella Johnson; Hayden Trost

7:21 Paige Lethert; Kadence Fischer; McKenzie Walsh; Alyssa Robertus

BOYS 14

7:28 Eli Stenberg; Dakota Quast; Michael Milch; Payton O’Neil

7:35 Alexander Brester; Bennett Bliss; Palmer Coleman; Gavin Kindsfather

7:42 Baxter Jensen; Isaac Mosser; Jackson Eckley

7:49 Tim Lien; Griffin Weisenberger; Billy Benjamin

7:56 Riley Meyer; Royce Taylor; Colton Bush

BOYS 12

8:03 Cash Toscano; Kellen Booth; Gabe Glassing

8:10 Sawyer Guenthner; Ty Telford; Avery Hunter; Evan Zeilstra

BOYS 11

8:17 Cord Logan; Brody Daniel

8:24 Colin Jensen; Trevor Guyer; Jack Nielsen

Little League

Baseball

9-10 Majors

Semi Finals: Boulder-Arrowhead 14; Big Sky 1.

11-12 Major 

Semi Final: Boulder-Arrowhead  2, Big Sky 1.

Big Sky State Games

Big Sky State Games events are still happening. This weekend features the following events in Billings:

 Saturday

Volleyball Quads at Rose Park 

Middle School (Grades 6-8) – 8 a.m.

High School & Women’s – 8 a.m.

Shooting 

Shooting-Cowboy Action – 9 a.m. at Billings Rod & Gun Club

Shooting-PRS .22 LR – 9 a.m. at Yellowstone Rifle Club

Sunday

Volleyball Quads at Rose Park 

Volleyball Co-Ed) – 8 a.m.

Shooting

Shooting-Wild Bunch Action 9 a.m. at Billings Rod & Gun Club

Online registration and information about Big Sky State Games is available at www.bigskygames.org or contact the office at (406) 254-7426.

