Optimist Jr. Golf Qualifier
District 13
at Lake Hills
Boys 14 – 15: Aubrey Kelly, Emigrant, MT, Score: 145
Boys 12 - 13: Royce Taylor, Park City, MT, Score: 151
Boys 10 -11: Colin Jensen: Colin Jensen, Billings, MT, Score: 151
Girls 15 - 18: Kenzie Walsh, Billings, MT, Score: 156
Other players who shot qualifying scores are:
Boys 14 – 15: Landon Olson, Columbus, MT, Score 159; Josh Sears, Billings, MT, Score 160.
Boys 12 – 13: John Gilbert, Helena, MT, Score 153; Cooper Bourette, Bozeman, MT, Score 154.
Boys 10 – 11: Matt Gilbert, Helena, MT, Score 165.
Eaglerock
Seniors
Shamble/2 Net Scores
1st - 99 - Allen Krum, Ed Barry, Howard Sumner, Robert Marshall
2nd - 100 - Jack Brilz, Dale Nagel, Luis Diaz, Jack Wahl (BD)
3rd - 100 - Doug Johnson, David Kennedy, Ken Haag, Parris Atherton
4th - 104 - Steve Staebler, Mike Joyce, Ron Pearson, Francis Ricci
5th - 104 - Marc Geraci, Dennis Newell, Tye Schulz, Del Hayter
Flags- Jerry Rivinius, Blaine Purington, Luis Diaz, Robert Foote
Yellowstone County Junior Golf Tee Times
at Yellowstone
July 23
FRONT: 9
BOYS 16-17
7:00 Meredith Marsh; Brady Meek; Conor Walsh; Cade Wagner
7:07 Blake Harlan; Reese Jensen; McClain Leffler; Joseph Driscoll
7:14 Cade Wagner; Joseph Driscoll; McClain Leffler
BOYS 15
7:14 Trayson Hart; Kyle Kennah; McGuire Hanson
7:21 Keaton Miller; Brady McCollum; David Ramshaw
GIRLS 11-14
7:28 Tatum Bush; Paige Loberg; Kennadie Peterman
BOYS 8-10
7:48 Jett Rice; Barrett Winterholler; Chayle Talamantes
7:58 Meyers Winterholler; Rocco Harris; Keaton Martin; Hudson Anderson
GIRLS 8-10
8:08 Loza Robbins; Addison Auer
8:18 Annika King; Arabella Harris; Hadley Mosser
BACK: 9
GIRLS 15-17
7:00 Hannah Adams; Rebecca Washington; Alison Shenk
7:07 Molly Cooney; Alex Miller; Krissy Dringman
7:14 Lauren Mayala; Haylee Adams; Isabella Johnson; Hayden Trost
7:21 Paige Lethert; Kadence Fischer; McKenzie Walsh; Alyssa Robertus
BOYS 14
7:28 Eli Stenberg; Dakota Quast; Michael Milch; Payton O’Neil
7:35 Alexander Brester; Bennett Bliss; Palmer Coleman; Gavin Kindsfather
7:42 Baxter Jensen; Isaac Mosser; Jackson Eckley
7:49 Tim Lien; Griffin Weisenberger; Billy Benjamin
7:56 Riley Meyer; Royce Taylor; Colton Bush
BOYS 12
8:03 Cash Toscano; Kellen Booth; Gabe Glassing
8:10 Sawyer Guenthner; Ty Telford; Avery Hunter; Evan Zeilstra
BOYS 11
8:17 Cord Logan; Brody Daniel
8:24 Colin Jensen; Trevor Guyer; Jack Nielsen
Little League
Baseball
9-10 Majors
Semi Finals: Boulder-Arrowhead 14; Big Sky 1.
11-12 Major
Semi Final: Boulder-Arrowhead 2, Big Sky 1.
Big Sky State Games
Big Sky State Games events are still happening. This weekend features the following events in Billings:
Saturday
Volleyball Quads at Rose Park
Middle School (Grades 6-8) – 8 a.m.
High School & Women’s – 8 a.m.
Shooting
Shooting-Cowboy Action – 9 a.m. at Billings Rod & Gun Club
Shooting-PRS .22 LR – 9 a.m. at Yellowstone Rifle Club
Sunday
Volleyball Quads at Rose Park
Volleyball Co-Ed) – 8 a.m.
Shooting
Shooting-Wild Bunch Action 9 a.m. at Billings Rod & Gun Club
Online registration and information about Big Sky State Games is available at www.bigskygames.org or contact the office at (406) 254-7426.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.