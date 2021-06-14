Bowling

Greater Yellowstone Valley USBC Association

The Greater Yellowstone Valley USBC Association is now accepting applications for the manager’s position. Applications and description of duties can be obtained by emailing GYVUSBCManager@gmail.com .

Applications will be taken from June 13 to July 10.

Golf

Hole-In-One

Mike Heidt aced hole No. 6, a 143-yard layout, with a 7-iron at Par 3. The witnesses were Jake Neinaber, Austin Stauduhar and Matt Stricker.

