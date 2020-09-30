Bowling
700 Series
Sunset: Trevor Dimon, 279-207-218-704, Tuesday Night Mixed, 173 avg.
Golf
Par 3
Scramble: Bev Butorac, Barb McGregor, Mona Bailey, Jean Becker 53; Nancy Schieno, Laurie Dolan, Kathy Riggs 54; Sharon Feeley, Donna Timmerman, Cheryl Brown, Sandy Leach 55; Janet Cook, Joyce Amos, Rebecca Hagen, Elvira Wilcox 55; Alicia Lee, Jeanne Astle, Gina Zeilstra, Kitty Brauer 55.
Hilands
Wednesday Seniors, 2 Net of 4: Jake Korell/Dale Hudiburgh/David Prewitt/Dave Rye 55, Rich Hageman/C.W. Lo/Jerry Hanson/Ed Hammer 56, Mike Hansen/Larry Larson/Jerry Wolf/Craig Swenson 60.
Yellowstone
Seniors Day, One Best Ball, One Yellow Ball: Brad Jensen/Kenneth Sandvik/Edward Dean/David Larsen 14.
