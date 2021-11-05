Golf

Hole-In-One

Par 3

Gary Burnett aced the 126-yard No. 11 hole on Friday with a pitching wedge. Witnesses: Keith Buxbaum, Austin Stauduhar and Dwight Humphrey.

Bowling

700 Series

Sunset: Travis Bird, 193-262-266-721, Wednesday Night Metro, 202 avg.

