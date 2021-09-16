Golf
Par 3
Men's Senior League
Flight 1: Gross: Pete Buford 57, Gary Lemke 59. Net(tie): Jesse Mota/Jerry Rivinius 48.
Flight 2: Gross: Mark Astle 58, Jim Brown 61. Net: Bill Axtell 48, Lowell Dunlop 49.
Flight 3: Gross: Terry Panich 59, (tie) Kim Flohr/Perry Scheidecker 64. Net: Jim Norris 45, Walt Davidson 47.
Flight 4: Gross: Ron Carstens 62, Roy Herren 63. Net: Butch Braurer 40, Gary Amundson 44.
Lake Hills
Yellowstone Senior Cup
Gary Ugrin 1 UP over Bob Nisbet; Randy Holm Even with Milt Strong; Dave Williams 2 & 1 over Dan Tryan; Bob Frank 3 & 2 over Larry Brensdal; Mike Joyce 2 & 1 over Gary Doll; Pat Joyce 5 & 3 over Bob Holloway; Ralph Blee 6 & 5 over Robert Marshall; Scott Anderson 3 & 2 over Jim Keeling; Del Hayter 5 & 3 over Ron Cole.
Yellowstone
Yellowstone County Ladies Amateur
Saturday
Tee times
10:15 a.m. Mary Harris, Sue Matson, Victoria Konitz, Heather Biggerstaff.
10:22 a.m. Elizabeth Halverson, Laura Wilson, Shirley Ebert, Cheri Ellis.
10:30 a.m. Mary Halstvedt, Julie Fauth, Julie Reimer.
10:37 a.m. Jennie Waggoner, Elizabet Cooper, Patty Cooper, Jenn Hewett.
10:45 a.m. Pam Kaufman, Cheryl Sandbak, Traci Hirsch, Karen Finnegan.
10:52 a.m. Jalene Conlon, Natalie Heinzeroth, Brenda Mason, Pier Brewer.
11:00 a.m. Kemmis Susie, Therese Dickey, Bonnie Riley, Norine Maier,
11:07 a.m. Susan Walton, Karen Smith, Patty McLean, Bonnie Wutzke.
11:15 a.m. Verna Uffleman, Marcia Hafner, Elvira Wilcox, Linda Frickel.
11:22 a.m. Karen Hayes, Mary Engel, Kass Crawford, Judy Pirtz.
Bowling
700 Series
Fireside: Paul Schmidt, 230-199-276-705, Bowlers Edge, 213 avg.
Fireside: Brad Muri, 233-238-248-719, Bowlers Edge, 237 avg.
