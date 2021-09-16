Golf

Par 3

Men's Senior League

Flight 1: Gross: Pete Buford 57, Gary Lemke 59. Net(tie): Jesse Mota/Jerry Rivinius 48.

Flight 2: Gross: Mark Astle 58, Jim Brown 61. Net: Bill Axtell 48, Lowell Dunlop 49.

Flight 3: Gross: Terry Panich 59, (tie) Kim Flohr/Perry Scheidecker 64. Net: Jim Norris 45, Walt Davidson 47.

Flight 4: Gross: Ron Carstens 62, Roy Herren 63. Net: Butch Braurer 40, Gary Amundson 44.

Lake Hills

Yellowstone Senior Cup

Gary Ugrin 1 UP over Bob Nisbet; Randy Holm Even with Milt Strong; Dave Williams 2 & 1 over Dan Tryan; Bob Frank 3 & 2 over Larry Brensdal; Mike Joyce 2 & 1 over Gary Doll; Pat Joyce 5 & 3 over Bob Holloway; Ralph Blee 6 & 5 over Robert Marshall; Scott Anderson 3 & 2 over Jim Keeling; Del Hayter 5 & 3 over Ron Cole.

Yellowstone

Yellowstone County Ladies Amateur

Saturday

Tee times

10:15 a.m. Mary Harris, Sue Matson, Victoria Konitz, Heather Biggerstaff.

10:22 a.m. Elizabeth Halverson, Laura Wilson, Shirley Ebert, Cheri Ellis.

10:30 a.m. Mary Halstvedt, Julie Fauth, Julie Reimer.

10:37 a.m. Jennie Waggoner, Elizabet Cooper, Patty Cooper, Jenn Hewett.

10:45 a.m. Pam Kaufman, Cheryl Sandbak, Traci Hirsch, Karen Finnegan.

10:52 a.m. Jalene Conlon, Natalie Heinzeroth, Brenda Mason, Pier Brewer.

11:00 a.m. Kemmis Susie, Therese Dickey, Bonnie Riley, Norine Maier, 

11:07 a.m. Susan Walton, Karen Smith, Patty McLean, Bonnie Wutzke.

11:15 a.m. Verna Uffleman, Marcia Hafner, Elvira Wilcox, Linda Frickel.

11:22 a.m. Karen Hayes, Mary Engel, Kass Crawford, Judy Pirtz.

Bowling

700 Series

Fireside: Paul Schmidt, 230-199-276-705, Bowlers Edge, 213 avg.

Fireside: Brad Muri, 233-238-248-719, Bowlers Edge, 237 avg.

