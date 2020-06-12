Golf

MSUB Summer Camp

Montana State University Billings golf coach Jeff Allen has opened registration for the Yellowjackets' golf camp, set for July 14-15 at Lake Hills in Billings. The camp is available to all golfers grades 8-12. Each session will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The camp will include fundamental instruction from PGA professionals on all areas of the game. Cost is $100. Golfers are encouraged to register online at www.msubcamps.com.

