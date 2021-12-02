agate Scoreboard: Your sports Dec 2, 2021 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GolfHole-in-one Mike Nitschke aced the 126-yard No. 8 hole at Laurel Thursday with a 52-degree wedge. Witnesses: Dennis Nitschke and Randy Naft. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Montana Sports Your Sports Golf Hole-in-one Wire Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured All-class state wrestling, including the girls tourney, will return to Metra in 2022 Montana State starting quarterback Matthew McKay enters transfer portal Kola Bad Bear hopes to build on 'breakout game' as Montana State women begin Big Sky play Superman Cam: Through snubs, injury and academic struggles, Montana QB Cam Humphrey never stayed down for long Providence rolls into quarterfinals of NAIA volleyball tournament for first time
