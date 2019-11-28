Bowling
Fat Cat Lanes
Rock Creek: Mary Lee Vukonich 211, Joyce Lorash 548
Guys & Gals: Donna Mitchell 184-528; Levi Ziegler 254-627
American: Josh Link 246; Tate Getchell 666
Pintoppers: Kimber Crookston 209; Shay Kobish 550
Thursday Mixers: Judy Burke 211, terry Visser 555, Bryan Stewart 225, Trevor Jellison 581
National: Stacy Fox 246-679
Fat Cat Seniors: Donna Mitchell 204-517; Dennis Mitchell 223-594
Holy Rollers: Gail Steinmetz 189-529; Dave Brown 202, Bret Flynn 545
