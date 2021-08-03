Golf
Hole-in-one
Russ Brown aced the 160-yard hole No. 3 hole at Yegen using the 7-iron. Witnesses: Richard Williams, Chuck Smith, Joe Stalinski, Tate Looker.
Laurel
Sara Nutting Invitational
Medalist: Mary Harris 79.
Flight 1: Gross: Janine Gotschal 88. Net: Laura Wilson 75.
Flight 2: Gross: Lisa Reimer 90. Net: Natalie Heinzeroth 73.
Flight 3: Gross: Gina Zeilstra 98. Net: Elvira Wilcox 71.
Flight 4: Gross Donna Newell 100. Net: Linda Frickel 75.
Yegen
Ladies Morning League
Gross: Nancy Schieno/Nancy Beeter 92; Sharlene Loendorf/Mona Walters 96; Norine Maier/Dorean Blackketter 100.
Net: Sharon Albery/Carol Simmons 66; Cathy Wagenhals/Susan Shald 66.9; Judy Northam/Caroline Kale 70.9.
Ladies Tuesday Night League
Back 9: 10 Jackie Rose; 11 Jo Ausk; 12 Maggie McCullough; 13 Robin Campbell; 14 Maggie McCullough; 15 Jennie Jones; 16 Barb Sasken; 17 Elvira Wilcox; 18 Heather Biggerstaff.
Eaglerock
Seniors
Orange Ball: 1, Ed Barry, Jim Keeling, Walt Archer, Ken Haag 112; 2, Wally Holter, Terry Lane, Doug Green, Dan Dinardi 114; 3, Dale Mack, Mike Joyce, Blaine Purington, Will Muckelvane 115; 4, Charlie Peaton, Dale Nagel, Terry Laughery, Parris Atherton 117; 5, Todd Rose, Lane Snyder, Dick Kosmicki, Roger Clemmons 117.
Flags: Dale Mack (2), Dennis Newell, Mike Joyce.
Hilands
Men's Fun Night
Dice Scramble: 1, Brad Hedges, Bill Schrock, Dale Hudiburgh, Jake Korell 33; 2, Scott Twito, Mike Hansen, Chet Birkeland 35; 3, Todd Torbert, Bob Blackford, Dennis Roberts, Mark Thomas 35.
Lake Hills
Tuesday Morning Ladies
Flags: 10 Kathy Weber; 11 Lisa Forsberg; 13 Carolyn Collis; 14 Sue Sumner; 15 Becky Stabio; 18 Pat Pitt.
Low Putts: Del Kay Bertino 14.
Team Results: Gross: Del Kay Bertino, Peggy Muller, Iris Hart, Kathy Weber 197. Net: Susan Johnson, Sharon Fred, Cheryl Brown, Thelma Hamby 132.2.
Yellowstone
Tuesday Night League
Couples: 1, Doug & Lucy Benge 30; 2 (tie), Clint & Barbara Reynolds 31; 2 (tie), Shane & Tiffani Coleman 31; 4 (tie), Jim Sullivan & Amy Boyer 32; 4 (tie), Matt & Becky Desin 32; 6, M.J. & Lindsey McDonnell 33; 7, Phil Deangeli & Jennifer Smith 34.
Flags: 2, Lynda Stoner; 9, Gary Lucas; 5, M.J. McDonnell; 8, Julie Finnicum.
