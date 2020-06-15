Golf
Hole-in-one
Blake Loran aced the 173-yard No. 4 hole at Lake Hills with a 9-iron. Witness: Keith Loran.
Yellowstone County Juniors
at Eaglerock
Boys
16-17: Reece Malala 40, Reese Jensen 40, Conor Walsh 41, Joseph Driscoll 42, Landon Gradwohl 44
15: Eli Weisenberger 39, Ridge Wohler 45, McClain Leffler 45, Bridger Davidson 46, Wesley Tchacher 48
14: Landon Olson 41, David Ramshaw 45, Tray Hart 47, Garret Ellis 55
13: Logan Connolly 45, Eli Stenberg 46, Josh Sears 53, Payton O’Neil 56, Jackson Stiles 56
12: Caleb Fornshell 41, Royce Taylor 41, Brek Strobel 43, Matthew Ramshaw 44, Griffin Zimmer 46, Palmer Coleman 46, Isaac Mosser 46, Colton Bush 46
11: Avery Hunter 45, Jack Nielsen 45, Colin Jensen 46, Matteo Harris 49
10: Tighe Stiles 27, Cord Logan 29, Jonas Johnson 32
8-9: Brody Daniel 26, Rory Ryan 27, Ethan McPherson 31, Silas Wyckoff 33
Girls
15-17: Haylee Adams 38, Kadence Fisher 39, Cierra Sundheim 40, Kenzie Walsh 41, Hannah Adams 41, Isabella Johnson 41
13-14: Rebecca Washington 46, Lauren Mayala 47, Alison Shenk 50, Avery Fawcett 52, Jordan Nielsen 56
11-12: Tatum Bush 62, Ann Taylor 77
8-10: Paige Loberg 22, Rayvin Stensrud 26, Asa Edwards 29, Arabella Harris 31, Clare Jensen 36
Yegen
Monday Seniors
Waltz Time
Front 9: Joe White-Rico Brennan-Bob Fannon-Bob Peterson 53; Kenny Wilbert-Charles Peaton-Tom Dilts-John Diekhans 55; Ken Foos-Jerry Rivinius-Doug Green-Ron Hildebrand 56 (scorecard playoff); Jim Ashcraft-Bill Johnson-Leroy Knote-Frank Wittenberg 56 (card playoff); David Reda-Mike Vance-Dennis Zimdars-John Schafer 56; John Steele-Ray Schuld-Chuck Willkom-Sandy MacDonald 57.
Back 9: Morris Cortez-Bob Skates-Dave Kennedy-Tim Schug 55; Jim Sears-Quentin Gilham-John Junnila-Samuel Young 56; Tom Eldredge-David Armstrong-Lyle Gabrian-Jim Hatten 57; Gary Good-Lew Gundlach-Jim Norris-Dennis McKnire 58 (card playoff); Clark Swan-Earl May-Wayne Lieschner-Jim St. John 58; Dick Phillips-Gary VanWingen-Jack Payne-Harvey Tripple 60 (card playoff).
Pryor Creek
Elmer Link Course
Skins Game: B. Amudsen-T. Groener, 13 skins; J. Olson-J. Schlenker, 2 skins; A.J. Nelson-A. Zopfi, 3 skins.
Yellowstone
St. Vincent Healthcare
Fortin Memorial Tournament
Shamble Format: Gross: Econo Print (Jim Berry, Jacob Hedge, Shaun Cox, Paul Keneally) 124. Net: Yellowstone Bank (Zach Dunn, Kevin Kraft, Matt Robertson, Rusty Gackle) 109; Tender Nest (Parker Swenson, Clyde Barton, Larry Iverson, Hudson Hagstrom) 112; Montana International Supply (Jody Desin, Matt Desin, Danny Desin, Erick Anderson) 114.
Scramble Format: Moulton Bellingham (Brandon Hoskins, Adam Warren, Gerry Fagen, Adam Tunning) 52; Blue Cross Blue Shield (Corey Palmer, Mark Walters, Troy Kane, Matt Hardy) 53; A&E Design (Dusty Eaton, James Kordonowy, Bill DeBeau, Vu Pham) 53.
Polson Bay
Lake City Open
Professionals: Corey Prugh 141; Mike Grob 142; Jeff Allen 143; Josh Gold 143; Ryan Malby 144.
Amateurs: Ryggs Johnston 132; Joey Moore 140; Paul Veroulis 141; Bob Hasquet 144; Craig Hurlbert 146.
Senior pro: Jason Lehtola 145.
Shooting
Billings Trap Club
65th Sherm Cowan Memorial Marathon
Saturday (25 shooters)
200 16-yard targets: Sub Junior: Garrett Prom, Laurel, 177; Junior: Lane Bequette, Laurel, 188; New Shooter: Dominick Ezenbacher, Billings, 190; Lady: Kimberly Ideen, Casper, Wyoming, 195; Veteran: John Skaggs, Powell, Wyoming, 194.
500 16-yard targets: Champion: Jeff Gates, Roundup, 492; Class AA: J.D. Kent, Manhattan, 484; A: Robert Baker, Whitehall, 479; B: Kimberly Ideen, Casper, Wyoming, 487; C: Kyle Giersdorf, Watford City, North Dakota, 460.
9th Jimmie D. Wilkins Memorial Shoot
Sunday
100 16-yard targets (24 shooters): Class AA: J.D. Kent, Manhattan, 99; A: Scott Murphy, Billings, 96; B: Corey Smith, Billings, 97; C: Garrett Prom, Laurel, 89; New Shooter: Justin O. Daniel, Billings, 90; Lady: Tonya Kent, Manhattan, 96; Veteran: Duane Wetsch, Forsyth, 89.
200 handicap targets (26 shooters): 18-21 yards: Lane Bequette, Laurel, 181 (won shootoff), Wade Klingaman, Billings, 181; 22-24 yards: Jack Shandy, Billings, 181; 25-27 yards: J.D. Kent, Manhattan, 178.
100 (50 Pair) Doubles (19 shooters): Class A: Joel Chipman, Billings, 86; B: Tracey Colson, Buffalo, Wyoming, 85; C: John Schirra, Wapiti, Wyoming, 88; D: Tonya Kent, Manhattan, 71 (won shootoff), Garrett Prom, Laurel, 71.
Wilkins Memorial High Overall: J.D. Kent, 362x400 (won shootoff), Scott Murphy, 362x400.
Club Champion: Wade Klingaman, 190x200.
Big Sky State Games
Archery
Deadline approaching
The online entry deadline for archery activities is Wednesday, June 24. On-site, same day, registration will be available from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Archery will be hosted at Blue Creek Sport Shooting, Billings (1767 Bender Road). Both days will feature cub, youth, junior, adult, and senior divisions. Register and more information at bigskygames.org.
