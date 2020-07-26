Golf
Laurel
Member/Member
Flight 1 Gross: 1st- (138) John Galt/ Jay Galt; 2nd- 143) Jordan Roberts/ Jesse Noel; 3rd- (146) Brandon Hatveldt/ Tom Coonradt; 4th- (147) Jeff Courts/ Brett Barker.
Flight 1 Net: 1st- (129.9) Dan Bosch/ Mike Reiter; 2nd- (130.7) Bill Chupp/ Dave Evans; 3rd- (131.1) Randy Michael/ Denny Marek; 4th - (132.3) Rick Smith/ Verle Davison
Flight 2 Gross: 1st- (145) Dan Gray/ John Reed; 2nd- (153) Larry Staley/ Jon Kosovich; 3rd- (155) John Lamb/ Tim Keating; 4th- (157) George Kelly/ Gary Dick.
Flight 2 Net: 1st- (128.6) Larry Handsaker/ Curt Wheeler; 2nd- (130.9) Tim Casey/ Jim Flotkoetter; 3rd- (131.1) Tom Maurer/ Duane Behm; 4th- (135.2) Larry Schmit/ Tim Barnes; (135.2) Bert Reyes/ Mark Venner.
Overall Gross Winner: (138) John Galt/ Jay Galt
Overall Net Winner: (123.3) Dan Gray/ John Reed
Ladies: Gross, (173) Therese Dickey/ Sue Matson; Net, (132.6) Linda Weidler/ Linda Frickel.
Little League
Senior Baseball TOC Championship
at Dehler Park
Second championship game: Heights National Little Caesars 6, Burlington-Central Scheels 3
Softball TOC Championships
9-10 Majors: Burlington-Central was the champion
11-12 Majors: Boulder-Arrowhead/Big Sky was the champion
Seniors: Granite Peak-Laurel was the champion
