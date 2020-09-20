Golf
Yellowstone County Amateur
at Par 3
Champion: John Nielsen, 55-60-115.
Flight 1: Gross, John Nielsen 115, Keith Berezay 119; Net, Austin Stauduhar 114, Sean Harris 127.
Flight 2: Gross, Kelly McLean 123, Riley Mayo 125; Net, Bill Laurent 115, Steven Falls Down 116.
Flight 3: Gross, Hazen Patterson 134, Mark Selby 136; Net, Ted Lewis 111, Jay Montez 119.
Flight 4: Gross, Jim Nielsen 144, Jordan Gibbs 148; Net, Perry Scheidecker 114, Clarke Coulter 114.
Bowling
700 Series
Sunset: John Morris, 217-246-244-707, Consolidated, 208 avg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.