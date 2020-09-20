Golf

Yellowstone County Amateur

at Par 3

Champion: John Nielsen, 55-60-115.

Flight 1: Gross, John Nielsen 115, Keith Berezay 119; Net, Austin Stauduhar 114, Sean Harris 127.

Flight 2: Gross, Kelly McLean 123, Riley Mayo 125; Net, Bill Laurent 115, Steven Falls Down 116.

Flight 3: Gross, Hazen Patterson 134, Mark Selby 136; Net, Ted Lewis 111, Jay Montez 119.

Flight 4: Gross, Jim Nielsen 144, Jordan Gibbs 148; Net, Perry Scheidecker 114, Clarke Coulter 114.

Bowling

700 Series

Sunset: John Morris, 217-246-244-707, Consolidated, 208 avg.

