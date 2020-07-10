Golf
Yellowstone County Junior Golf
at Par 3
Boys 16-17: Reece Mayala 27, Cade Wagner 29, Casey Wilson 32, Landen Gradwohl 33, Wyatt Tschacher 35.
Boys 15: Gage Grevious 30, Ridge Wohler 31, Meredith Marsh 33, McClain Leffler 36, Jack Tracy 37.
Boys 14: Landon Olson 30, Brady Meek 31, Trayson Hart 37, Hayden Hague 47, Garrett Miller 47.
Boys 13: William Conat 29, Logan Connolly 31, Eli Stenberg 36, Hunter Schultz 42, Carter Uhrich 45.
Boys 12: Jackson Eckley 27, Royce Taylor 28, Brek Strobel 32, Isaac Mosser 34, Riley Meyer 37.
Boys 11: Jack Nielsen 31, Colin Jensen 34, Ty Telford 42.
Boys 10: Tighe Stiles 22, Jonas Johnson 25, Cord Logan 25, Trevor Guyer 28.
Boys 8-9: Rory Ryan 21, Logan Brocklebank 23, Ethan McPherson 23, Brody Daniel 25, Jackson Bender 26.
Girls 15-17: Haylee Adams 30, Kenzie Walsh 31, Barbara McGregor 33, Isabella Johnson 35, Hannah Adams 36.
Girls 13-14: Rebecca Washington 33, Jordan Nielsen 35, Avery Fawcett 38, Alison Shenk 39, Alyssa Robertus 42, Madisen Harada 42.
Girls 11-12: Tatum Bush 36, Ryne Viker 43, Anna Taylor 50.
Girls 8-10: Paige Loberg 22, Avery Norman 29, Rayvin Stensrud 31, Clare Jensen 36.
Big Sky State Games
Equestrian and Shooting
A portion of the Big Sky State Games Shooting and Equestrian competitions take place Saturday and Sunday. The Pony and Miniature Horse competitions will be held at the Metra Super Barn beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The Horse Show will follow on Sunday at the Metra Super Barn with a 9 a.m. starting time.
The 5-Stand, Sporting Clays and Skeet shooting competitions will take place Saturday and Sunday. The events are being held at the Blue Creek Sport Shooting Complex, 1767 Bender Road, Billings. All competitions begin at 10 a.m. The Muzzle Loading Shooting event is Saturday in Havre (S. 5th Ave. police station) beginning with an 8 a.m. registration. Other Shooting events are being held July 17-19 and 25-26.
Spectators are asked to wear a mask when watching the competitions.
Most sports of the Big Sky State Games are July 17-19 in Billings. Online registration for most BSSG summer events is open. For information, call 406-254-7426 or visit the website at www.bigskygames.org.
Basketball
Billings West Boys Basketball Camp
Billings West boys basketball coach Kelly Darragh announced that next week's camp at West High School has been canceled due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Yellowstone County. The camp was originally scheduled for July 13-16. Campers who pre-paid for the camp can reach Darragh at darraghk@billingsschools.org if they have not been contacted about a refund.
