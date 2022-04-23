Gymnastics

Billings Gymnastics School

Boys Regional Gymnastics Championship

at Pocatello, Idaho

Regional Results

Level 7: 13-14 Year Old, Landon Wagner, 18th Place

Level 7: 15+ Year Old, Nethanel Keener, 12th Place

Level 7: 15+ Year Old, Preston Keutla, 15th Place

Level 8: 15+ Year Old, Andy Wagner, 13th Place

Note: The top 35 in Level 7 qualified for National/Westerns and will compete May 1 in Reno, Nev. Wagner, Keener and Keutla all qualified. They are coached by Geoff Melder.

